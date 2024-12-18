Search is on for an exceptional home for a Paddington Bear statue

Paddington Bear statue in Edinburgh

With families and friends across the UK and Ireland enjoying Paddington’s latest adventure Paddington In Peru, in cinemas now, STUDIOCANAL is bear-y excited to announce its search for the perfect place to host a Paddington statue.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the success of Paddington Visits, a captivating nationwide trail that saw 23 Paddington statues installed in October, STUDIOCANAL is calling on people in towns and cities across the UK and Ireland to step forward and share why their location would be the best home for another replica of the marmalade-loving bear this festive season.

Complete with his signature red hat, blue duffle coat, and a marmalade sandwich in paw, Paddington could soon have a spot in your local park or town centre. The public is being encouraged to write a message to Paddington and tell the bear what makes their home so special, with the most imaginative and heartfelt entry set to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the announcement, Hugh Bonneville, actor and star of Paddington In Peru, said: "The Paddington Visits benches have been a huge success, there are now 23 of them in towns across the UK and Ireland, bringing joy to so many people. And now, to celebrate the success of Paddington In Peru, there is going to be one more added to the list! All you need to do is write to Paddington, telling him why your town is so special and marmalicious!”

Paddington Bear statue in Penrith

Paddington will be reviewing the entries, looking for iconic local landmarks to visit and the colourful locals who can step into Mr. Gruber’s shoes and join him for a spot of tea. And of course, the delicious local cuisine he will get to sample…even if it isn’t a marmalade sandwich!

STUDIOCANAL will announce the winning location in January next year, with the lucky town or city set to become part of Paddington Visits, the epic statue trail which has seen fans stopping for selfies in John O’Groats, sharing marmalade sandwiches in County Mayo and enjoying a friendly chat in Chester.

Whether it’s a big city or quiet town, to win a Paddington statue for your location, visit www.paddingtoninperu.co.uk/paddington-visits for details on how to enter and share your name, location and a brief message explaining why your home would make the perfect place for Paddington to visit.

Paddington In Peru is in cinemas now.