Shock and sadness as Samaritans to close over 100 branches

The suicide prevention charity, Samaritans, will be closing over 100 branches across the UK and Ireland, it has been reported.

In a presentation to the staff, the charity’s chief executive said that “at least half” of their branches will be closing.

The proposals were announced in a video message to volunteers last week, sent by the leadership.

As a charity, Samaritans relies on funding for the continuation of their work.

The charity is exploring the option of “virtual volunteering” rather than in-person call centres to relieve some costs. But there is concern on the impact this could have for the well-being of volunteers.

The Samaritans reinforced that their services would continue to be available every minute of every day in a statement to BBC News.

Ms Bentley told the BBC: "The changing needs of our callers and volunteers mean thinking differently about the way our services need to work.

"We are engaging with our volunteers on proposed improvements that will mean we are able to answer more calls, have more volunteers on duty and be there for more people in their darkest moments.

"Samaritans volunteers are hugely dedicated to being there for our callers and they remain at the heart of our service, but it has become increasingly clear that having over 200 branches, varying in size from 10 to 300 volunteers, is not sustainable and hinders us providing the best possible service to people who need us."

This news comes after the charity hosted Samaritans Awareness Day yesterday (24 July) to remind people that they are available to listen 24/7.

Shilpa Shah, who has been a volunteer for 10 years, said: “A couple of times a year we highlight everything we do with things like Samaritans Awareness Day and World Mental Health Day just to remind people that we’re here if you need us.

“It’s important for those people who don’t know about Samaritans to know that we’re a free organisation, we’re fully confidential and that you can call us anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”