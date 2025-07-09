Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbz Spotted at Celebrity Engagement Party for GB News Star Nana Akua and Businessman Stephen Gillen

Moreish TV stars Craig and Debbz Stephens recieved an invite from GB News star Nana Akua and her fiance Businessman Stephen Gillen who has worked on books and TV documentaries with several stars.

The couple travelled to London and attended the glitzy engagement party at the Blue Marlin Ibiza in London which was attended by several celebrity guests and other successful people including Eamonn Holmes, Lizzy Cundy, Jeremy Vine, Fatima Whitbread, Andrew Pierce, Dan Wooton, Simon Gross and many more.

Craig and Debbz were first spotted by paparazzi as they entered the venue at London's Curtain Road via the red carpet where they had their photos taken and enjoyed several glasses of Champagne with the stars and other important guests as they enjoyed Lobster canapés and enjoyed the entertainment which included a saxophonist, a classical soprano a pop group and DJ before entering the VIP area to be entertained by international DJ Chelsea Singh before Nana and Stephen cut the luxury 3 tier cake at the star studded engagement party.

Craig and Debbz have done business with Stephen and quickly became friends and already were known to Nana Akua.

All this ahead of the couples new 2Moreish music release Get Up Stand Up with QFX music star Kirk Turnbull out on July 28th and the couple are due to star in new TV sitcom All Together Tavern alongside a former Grange Hill Star and former pro footballers.

