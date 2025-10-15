Since ’93 Annual Dinner: The Blueprint Award 2025 Honourees: Kanya King CBE and Michael Eboda

Riki Bleau (Since’93 co-president), Kanya King CBE (founder and CEO of MOBO Group), Michael Eboda (CEO of Powerful Media Ltd) and Glyn Aikins (Since’93 co- president).

Kanya King, founder and CEO of MOBO Group, home to the iconic MOBO Awards, and Michael Eboda, founder and CEO of Powerful Media, publisher of the Powerlist of most influential Black people in Britain, were last night honoured with The Blueprint Award at the celebrated Since ’93 Annual Dinner. The award recognises trailblazers whose leadership, creativity and vision have transformed British culture, while setting the stage for the next generation of change-makers.

The Blueprint Award is both an award and an honour: a formal recognition of achievement and a heartfelt tribute to legacy. By celebrating those who have paved the way, Since ’93 ensures that the inspiration, impact and lessons of today’s leaders continue to empower future generations across industries.

Kanya King CBE has been a defining force in British music and culture for over three decades. Turning a bold idea into a global institution, she launched the MOBO Awards in 1996, establishing a powerful platform celebrating music of Black origin. Under her leadership, MOBO has helped launch the careers of countless artists while driving vital conversations around diversity and equity across the creative industries.

Far beyond an awards show, MOBO has evolved into a cultural and social movement. Through initiatives such as MOBOLISE - a platform championing racial equity in the workplace - MOBO UnSung, which mentors and spotlights emerging artists, and the MOBO Help Musicians Fund, which has provided over £1 million in grants, King has expanded the brand’s impact into education, entrepreneurship, and community empowerment. Together, these initiatives reflect MOBO’s enduring mission to create opportunities, amplify underrepresented voices, and drive systemic change within and beyond the creative economy.

As MOBO approaches its 30th anniversary in 2026 - with celebrations culminating in Manchester on 26 March - King’s legacy continues to grow. Recognised with a CBE for services to music and culture, she remains a trailblazer in entrepreneurship, inclusion, and cultural empowerment.

Eboda, a former lawyer, has spent his career rewriting the narrative around Black achievement in Britain. As CEO of Powerful Media Ltd, he is the driving force behind the Powerlist, the definitive annual ranking of the UK’s most influential Black leaders. His journalism career has seen him work for some of the nation’s most respected outlets, including The Guardian, The Observer, The Sunday Times and The Times. He was also Editorial Director of Ethnic Media Group, publishers of over 10 titles including The New Nation. Through his leadership, Eboda has created a platform that celebrates Black excellence at the highest levels of British society, inspiring generations to follow.

The Blueprint Award was presented to King and Eboda at Since ’93’s Annual Dinner in an evening that united leaders from music, business, lifestyle and culture to mark Black History Month.

King said: “This honour means a lot because it represents the power of vision, community, and legacy. When I founded MOBO, it was never just about music - it was about creating opportunity where none existed and challenging the status quo. To be recognised as part of The Blueprint is a reminder that the work we do today shapes the paths for tomorrow’s leaders. The most meaningful legacy is not what we achieve individually, but what we make possible for others.”

Eboda said: “It’s a real honour to be recognised with The Blueprint Award alongside Kanya, someone whose vision has transformed culture in the UK and beyond. For me, this celebration is about more than personal recognition - it’s about acknowledging the power of legacy, of building platforms that allow others to shine. The work we do with the Powerlist is rooted in the same belief - that visibility matters, that sharing our stories matters, and that by highlighting Black excellence, we create a blueprint for the generations to come. Tonight is a reminder that our responsibility is not just to succeed, but to make sure others can follow.”

King and Eboda join the list of previous honourees including Trenton Harrison Lewis, Senior Vice President at Warner Music Group, Lorna Clarke, Director of Music at the BBC, Raye Cosbert, Managing Director of Metropolis Music, Lord Michael Hastings and musician Kwame Kwaten.

Since ’93 has represented some of the biggest domestic and international names in music including Emeli Sandi, Sam Smith, Wizkid, Tems, South African singer Tyla and Grammy nominated dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel.

But its mission extends far beyond music - as a full-service entertainment company, Since ’93 is dedicated to nurturing talent, celebrating Black achievement and driving representation at every level.

Since ’93 Founder Riki Bleau said: “The Blueprint Award is about legacy - recognising those who changed the game, but it’s also about looking forward. By bringing new voices into the room, we’re ensuring that the stories, lessons and impact of our honourees will inspire and empower the next wave of leaders in our industries.”

Since its launch in 2021, the Since ’93 Annual Dinner has become a defining fixture of Black History Month, paying tribute to the individuals whose leadership, vision and courage have reshaped British culture and beyond. With leading figures from BBC 1Xtra, Radio 1, Apple Music, Spotify, BET and across the UK cultural landscape in attendance, The Blueprint Award 2025 not only honours the exceptional contributions of King and Eboda but also reinforces the event’s role as a catalyst for connection, inspiration and generational impact.