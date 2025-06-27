Sleek new business jet aims to reach aviation net zero '20 years ahead of schedule'

The jet could fly as early as 2030

This new business jet could bring in super-fast net-zero flight by 2030 - two decades ahead of aviation sector targets.

Florida firm Otto Aviation’s Phantom 3500 nine-seat jet employs an AI-driven, transonic super-laminar flow architecture which, according to Otto, burns 60% less fuel than comparable aircraft.

When fuelled with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), overall carbon emissions fall by 90 %. Speaking at the Paris Air Show earlier this month, chief executive Paul Touw announced the ambitious target of having the plane in use by 2030.

“The Phantom 3500 is the result of relentless innovation and bold thinking,” said CEO Touw during his remarks. “By achieving carbon neutrality 20 years ahead of the 2050 target, we’re not just meeting expectations—Otto is redefining what’s possible in aviation. It’s a transformative step toward a future where cutting-edge technology and sustainability go hand in hand.”

Inside the jet, passengers will find a 1.98 m-high (6 ft 6 in) cabin and “Super Natural Vision” digital displays in place of conventional windows, offering live panoramic views while helping to keep the fuselage streamlined.

Otto has selected Williams International’s FJ44-4 QPM turbofan as the Phantom 3500’s engine. The Quiet Power Mode variant incorporates auxiliary power unit functions, enabling independent ground operations and cutting the need for additional ground equipment.

The first test aircraft will be fitted with Garmin’s G700 TXi flight-deck displays. Otto plans to relocate its headquarters and invest about $430 m (£340 m) in a new manufacturing facility at Cecil Airport, Jacksonville.

Initial flight tests are scheduled for early 2027, with certification and service entry targeted for 2030.