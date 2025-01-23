Snapchat and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra launch AR lens translating music into colours and shapes

Snap Inc. has partnered with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) to introduce a first-of-its-kind augmented reality (AR) experience that translates music into colours and shapes to explore what sound looks like.

Snap Inc. has partnered with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) to introduce a first-of-its-kind augmented reality (AR) experience that translates music into colours and shapes to explore what sound looks like.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed by Snapchat’s industry-leading Paris AR Studio, the new Colours Of Music AR lens showcases a 3D AR representation of the notes played live by an instrument, that draws on the uniqueness of each musical note - communicating everything from louds and softs, to dynamics and expression.

It is inspired by chromesthesia - the phenomenon that causes one sense to be experienced through another - in this case showcasing the sound of live music, via a visual medium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience which uses machine learning technology combines the expertise of RPO musicians and academic and scientific research to create an experience that transforms how we experience music. Particularly for those who might be hard of hearing, this experience can enhance the performance of orchestral music.

To launch the experience, Snapchat and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosting a free, live performance on the Western Roof Pavilion at the Southbank Centre on Sunday 26th January between 11am - 3pm, where three RPO cellists will play a classical repertoire behind transparent AR mirrors that will showcase the experience.

The AR lens is available on Snapchat from 26th January. For more details visit https://www.rpo.co.uk/about/the-colours-of-music with instructions on how it works below:

Scan an instrument on Snapchat to trigger the AR experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon detection of musical notes, a visual structure emerges from the instrument.

The main shape is then divided into three strands that represent the musical score to showcase a visual expression of the music.

Shapes and colours will then evolve in sync with the music played, with the pace and tone altering each shape’s pattern.

The launch comes as recent research from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra demonstrates the rising popularity of orchestral music among young people - with around one in 10 young people engaging with cutting-edge forms of media, such as augmented reality, and in-game virtual reality music experiences to experience music in new ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Wymer, Director of Global Brand Experience at Snapchat said: "People love using Snapchat to message their closest friends and family and to engage with their favourite passion points - from fashion, to sport and music. We're excited to partner with the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to see this AR experience create new ways for Snapchatters to enjoy live music. Whether you’re learning a string instrument and sharing progress updates with your friends, or you’re a professional sharing a new melody with your fans, the lens ignites imagination like never before. It’s as simple as scanning an instrument through Snapchat!”

Huw Davies, Deputy Managing Director at the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra adds: “We are delighted to partner with Snap Inc for this exciting new project. At a time when many orchestral music enthusiasts supplement the concert experience by furthering their music discovery online, this pioneering new experience from Snap Inc will do much to inspire journeys of music discovery for people at home, at college or during a music lesson. Our annual audience research last year revealed more than a third of adults (34%) viewed social media platforms as playing a key role to help them discover new music, and interest is growing in augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) music experiences. With this in mind, our Colours of Music collaboration with Snapchat will allow people to experience the wonder of sound in a whole new way.”