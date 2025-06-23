Southsea resident Arnie Delstanche beats the world record for running marathon as a T-Rex

A prehistorically dedicated runner has beaten a world record - by running a marathon as a T-Rex.

Arnie Delstanche took part in the Midnight Sun Marathon in Tromso, Norway, which starts at night but never sees the sun set.

He managed to finish in 4:07:46, coming 753th out of 1,536 runners - and also taking seven minutes off the best time ever for a run in a full body inflatable costume, which he says makes it a world record.

As well as the impressive time, he also raised nearly £2,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Arnie reaching the finish line in a rather deflated T-Rex costume.

Including training runs, Arnie has run a total of nearly 150miles in the T-Rex costume he calls “Terry Rex”. He has completed 18 parkruns, three 10k races, two half-marathons and now a marathon.

Arnie is looking at hopefully securing a charity place with Cancer Research UK for London Marathon 2026 in order to further his fundraising goals.