Southsea resident Arnie Delstanche beats the world record for running marathon as a T-Rex

By Arnie Delstanche
Contributor
24th Jun 2025, 12:51am
placeholder image
A prehistorically dedicated runner has beaten a world record - by running a marathon as a T-Rex.

Arnie Delstanche took part in the Midnight Sun Marathon in Tromso, Norway, which starts at night but never sees the sun set.

He managed to finish in 4:07:46, coming 753th out of 1,536 runners - and also taking seven minutes off the best time ever for a run in a full body inflatable costume, which he says makes it a world record.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as the impressive time, he also raised nearly £2,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Arnie reaching the finish line in a rather deflated T-Rex costume.placeholder image
Arnie reaching the finish line in a rather deflated T-Rex costume.

Including training runs, Arnie has run a total of nearly 150miles in the T-Rex costume he calls “Terry Rex”. He has completed 18 parkruns, three 10k races, two half-marathons and now a marathon.

Arnie is looking at hopefully securing a charity place with Cancer Research UK for London Marathon 2026 in order to further his fundraising goals.

Related topics:SouthseaNorwayCancer Research UK
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice