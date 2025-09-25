Denise Lewis in Coco de Mer

Heptathlon Olympic gold medallist Denise is the new face of luxury lingerie and sexual wellness brand Coco de Mer’s ‘Icons’ collection

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports icon Dame Denise Lewis poses for her first lingerie shoot aged 53 and says: “I feel sexier than ever.”

Most Popular

Heptathlon Olympic gold medallist Denise is the new face of luxury lingerie and sexual wellness brand Coco de Mer’s ‘Icons’ collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenter and president of UK Athletics Denise says that being chosen as an Icon by the brand is “humbling and proof that women in midlife aren’t fading - we’re rising."

Denise Lewis with javelin in Coco de Mer

Speaking about the shoot, in which she poses in a series of lingerie looks from the collection, Denise - Olympic champion at the Sydney Games in 2000 - said: "Taking part in my first lingerie shoot in my fifties is a statement that confidence isn’t age-dependent and visibility is power.

“It feels more energising than I could have imagined.

“The meaning of confidence has changed for me over time. It is about strength in my own skin – feeling strong, self-aware and sexier than ever as I move into the next chapter of my life.

“I take care of my body not to smash world records anymore, but to feel powerful mentally as well as physically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise Lewis with shotput for Coco de Mer

“Being recognised by Coco de Mer as an Icon is humbling and proof that women in midlife aren’t fading, they’re rising - reclaiming our bodies, our stories, and our right to be seen as vibrant, sensual and unapologetically whole.”

The Icons lingerie collection includes Athena, Hera and Seraphine and a new range, Aphrodite, which will be launching in January 2026. These ranges are an all-black collection of refined silhouettes created using the finest French laces, embroideries and silk.

Coco de Mer owner and chief executive Lucy Litwack is thrilled to be working with Denise.

She says: “As a brand that aims to support, celebrate and empower women, we believe Dame Denise is the perfect icon to women everywhere – she is a trailblazer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise Lewis holding pigtail for Coco de Mer

“It is wonderful to see Denise exude strength in her own skin and feel more sensual and confident in Coco de Mer as she embarks on a new chapter in her life.

“Championing female pleasure in all its forms is at the heart of everything we do and in working with Denise we hope to celebrate the body confidence that beautiful lingerie can provide, whatever your age.”

Previous Coco de Mer Icons include Helena Christensen, Pamela Anderson and Charli Howard. The brand has partnered on collaborations with Victoria & Albert Museum and Sotheby’s.

Coco de Mer’s luxury lingerie is designed by women, for women. The brand cultivates inclusivity and female empowerment and has been doing so since its beginnings in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available online at www.coco-de-mer.com and at its boutique at 24A Motcomb Street, Knightsbridge, London.

Coco de Mer is Butterfly Mark certified for sustainability - awarded to the luxury brands meeting the highest standards for people and nature.