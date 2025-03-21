Spring is here - Vet warns common seasonal plants that are toxic to your pets

Dog in Spring flowers

The warm weather is coming which means Spring is finally here. Flowers are starting to bloom, and soon gardens will be bursting with colour. But pet owners should be aware that some of the season’s most popular plants can pose serious risks to their furry friends.

To help keep your pets safe, Tom Matthew, a certified vet and spokesperson at Perfect Pet Insurance, has highlighted common spring flowers that are toxic to your pets.

"It’s lovely to see gardens and parks coming back to life in spring, but many people don’t realise that some of these plants can be dangerous for pets. Even a small bite on the wrong flower can cause serious health problems, so it’s important to know what to watch out for."

Top Toxic Spring Plants to Watch Out For

Bluebells –“A favourite in British woodlands, but toxic to pets. All parts of the bluebell plant contain toxic glycosides that are poisonous. If any part of the plant is eaten, it can cause serious stomach upset, and if consumed in large quantities, may be fatal.”

Daffodils –“These springtime favourites are poisonous to dogs if they eat the flowers or bulbs, or if they drink water from a vase with daffodils inside. The bulbs are often the most poisonous part of daffodils, as this is where the toxins are most concentrated.”

Lilies– “Lilies are one of the more classic and common flowers used in bouquets, they can be very toxic to cats. Even the tiniest amount of pollen or petals may cause kidney failure, and consuming them may lead to symptoms like vomiting, fatigue, and loss of appetite.”

Tulips– “While these gorgeous flowers might catch our eye with their bright colours and structure, tulips are toxic for both dogs and cats. There are chemicals inside the plant that can cause skin irritation, hurt their mouth and throat, as well as poison them and cause gastrointestinal upset.”

What to Do If Your Pet Ingests a Toxic Plant

“If you suspect your pet has eaten any of these plants, immediate action is crucial. Contact your vet right away and try to identify the plant involved. Symptoms of poisoning can vary, but common signs include drooling, vomiting, lethargy, and loss of coordination.”