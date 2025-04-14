Stacey Solomon tops poll as the celebrity Brits would most like to share a house with

Stacey Solomon is the celeb Brits most want to share a house with

Stacey Solomon has been crowned the celebrity the British public would most like to live with, according to a new nationwide survey.

The TV favourite received 8% of the vote, with 62% of those saying they love her personality and 60% believing she would be entertaining to live with. The research was conducted by Compare My Move – the UK’s leading comparison site for moving home services.

Joint second place is David Beckham and presenting duo Ant & Dec, both picking up 6% of the vote, while Holly Willoughby is next in line at 5%.

Meanwhile, the survey also revealed the celebrity who people least want to live with - Piers Morgan. 81% of respondents cited the TV host’s personality as the main reason for not wanting to live with him, and 44% said he simply talks too much.

Coming in second place is Meghan Markle, picked by 12% of those surveyed, while Katie Price follows closely behind with 9%.

Dave Sayce, Co-Founder of Compare My Move, which helps people save money and hassle by comparing verified conveyancers, chartered surveyors, and removal, storage, and house clearance companies, commented on the findings:

“While the results may raise a few eyebrows, they’re revealing and fun, offering a glimpse into the personalities the British public admire (and the ones they’d avoid during a house share!)

Moving home is one of life’s biggest challenges, so it's no surprise people are thinking about who they'd want by their side – or not – during such a stressful time. Here’s my five top tips on how to move house as stress-free as possible.

1. Declutter before packing: Reducing the number of items you move can significantly lower removal costs and simplify the packing process.

2. Label and colour-code boxes: Clearly marking boxes with their contents and designated rooms can streamline unpacking and help you locate essentials quickly.

3. Book a removal company in advance: Securing a reputable removal service early ensures availability and can reduce stress as moving day approaches. Use a site like Compare My Move to help save money.

4. Move midweek or mid-month: Scheduling your move during these times can lead to cost savings and increased availability of removal services.

5. Set aside essentials for the first few days: Packing a box with items you'll need immediately after moving can make the transition to your new home more comfortable.”