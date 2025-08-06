Stand behind the purple line: Currys trials pavement markings to kerb phone theft

Mind the Grab Campaign

In research commissioned by Currys, 77% of Brits view 'phone snatching' as a significant problem in the UK rising to 88% in large cities such as London. This issue is causing 73% of people to feel fearful of having their phone stolen when in the capital.

“Phone theft isn’t just about losing a device - it’s frightening, invasive, and cuts people off from their loved ones, their money, and their daily lives,” said Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer at Currys.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to draw the line on phone theft - that’s why we’ve launched the Mind the Grab campaign: a bold pavement marking we believe can make a real difference by encouraging people to step back from the kerb.”

“This trial aims to raise awareness and encourage behaviour changes to help people feel safer. And if the worst happens, we’re here to help. Our Oxford Street store colleagues will support victims - from calling loved ones and the police, to cancelling cards and helping them get home safely. Because practical, human support in those moments really matters.”

The Metropolitan Police Service is supporting the campaign as part of its broader strategy to tackle phone theft. Superintendent Natasha Evans, the Met's local policing lead for Westminster, said: "Officers are relentlessly pursuing criminal gangs intent on committing robbery and phone theft. We have increased patrols in hotspot areas to identify and deter perpetrators – and robbery has reduced by 20 per cent in the West End since April.

"We are putting extra officers into central London to help drive forward our focus on reducing crime and bringing offenders to justice. We're also working closely with businesses in the area and support the campaign by Currys to encourage people to be aware of their surroundings to reduce the risk of becoming a victim."

Westminster Council has expressed strong support for the initiative, granting permission for the study to be trialed on one of the capital’s busiest streets. “As part of our ongoing efforts to keep residents and visitors safe, we are pleased to support Currys’ innovative approach to reducing phone theft,” said Aicha Less, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children and Public Protection of Westminster City Council. “This campaign is a great example of how we are working with partners to raise awareness about phone thefts and promote simple measures to stay safe in public spaces, such as keeping valuables out of sight and planning routes home in advance. Working closely with the Met and other partners in the Safer Westminster Partnership, we are committed to identifying the key crime and disorder issues facing our city and making the West End a safer place for visitors, residents and businesses.”

Kate Johnston, Director of Business & Fundraising at the independent UK charity Crimestoppers, which is also backing the initiative, said: “Mobile phone theft is not just a statistic—it’s a crime that leaves people feeling vulnerable and shaken. At Crimestoppers, our mission is to help make communities safer, and tackling the surge in phone theft is a crucial part of that work.

“Innovative approaches like Currys ‘Mind the Grab’ campaign, which uses clear visual cues such as the purple line to remind people to step back from the kerb and keep their phones out of sight, show how simple, well-designed interventions can raise awareness and change behaviour to reduce crime.”

“Prevention is only part of the solution. If you see suspicious behaviour or witness a theft, report it anonymously to Crimestoppers. Your information, no matter how small, could help prevent further crimes and keep our streets safer for everyone. Together, by staying vigilant, adopting these simple safety habits, and sharing what we know, we can make a real difference.”

CURRYS IN STORE SUPPORT

To support victims of phone theft, trained senior management at Currys’ Oxford Street store will be on hand to provide immediate assistance - helping victims contact loved ones, report incidents to the police, and alert service providers and banks. Customers will also be given practical safety advice when buying phones, including tips on keeping a safe distance while using their phones and staying alert to their surroundings.

MEASURING THE IMPACT

The Institute for Crime & Justice Policy Research at Birkbeck University is conducting an independent study to track how the purple line affects people’s behaviour and whether it contributes to a drop in phone theft in the area. Results will be published in late 2025, when Currys will call on other councils to adopt the intervention - and explore expansion to other UK cities.

A spokesperson from ICPR, Birkbeck, University of London said, “The research team at Birkbeck are very excited to be involved in this pilot and to observe how the use of a simple nudge technique - a vibrant purple line on the pavement – coupled with a play on a well-known phrase to all London Underground commuters - ‘Mind the Gap’ - can influence behavioural change in pedestrians in phone snatching hot-spots”.