Stars and local icons rally behind campaign to regenerate beloved seaside town

Stars and local icons are rallying behind an exciting new campaign to transform one of the country’s best-loved seaside towns.

A host of celebrities and ‘local legends’ are throwing their support behind the Keep it Rhyl movement — urging people to get behind local businesses, charities, community groups, and a bold £20 million vision to reinvigorate the town over the next decade and beyond.

Spearheaded by Rhyl Neighbourhood Board — a vibrant mix of residents, entrepreneurs, politicians, council officers and passionate grassroots leaders — this ambitious regeneration plan promises to breathe fresh life into the town, boost job creation, improve infrastructure, and open doors to new opportunities.

Big names already backing the campaign on social media with heartwarming messages and videos include Coronation Street and Celebrity Hunted star Kimberly Hart-Simpson, ITV journalist Carole Green, BBC journalist and presenter Sian Lloyd, and local hero Spencer ‘Big Spen’ Wilding, who’s graced screens in Star Wars, Doctor Who, Fast and the Furious, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

With even more support building, Board chair Craig Sparrow is encouraging schools, community groups, and Rhyl residents to jump in, get creative, and keep the momentum rolling by liking, sharing, and following the campaign online — and uploading their own videos.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of our town and we want everyone to be part of it,” said Craig.

“We’re calling on residents of all ages, businesses, schools, community groups, and individuals with a love for Rhyl to get involved.

“Share your voice, your story, your ideas — no matter how big or small. Film a short message, post your favourite memory, suggest something bold, or simply tell us what Rhyl means to you.”

He added: “This campaign is about more than buildings and investment, it’s about pride, connection, and community. It’s about celebrating our past while building a future we can all be proud of.

“Every voice counts. Every message matters. Together, we can ‘Keep it Rhyl’ and make sure this £20 million regeneration strategy truly reflects the hopes and dreams of the people who live and work here.”

Adding his support, Spencer called on the Board to keep young people at the heart of the plans and champion the “great people and great families” in Rhyl.

“I have lived in the area all my life and feel it’s important we get behind the regeneration programme, celebrate the best of Rhyl and do it for the next generation – let’s shine a light on Rhyl, even stronger than ever.”