Start now or watch them suffer, urgent warning for UK dog owners over fireworks

As October deepens and the nights draw in, canine expert Angela Day is issuing a clarion call to Bucks dog owners: preparation for fireworks season must start now, not when the bangs begin.

After all, “Remember, remember, the 5th of November, it’s not that long away,” she warns, and once again many of our beloved dogs will spend the autumn weeks cowering in fear.

For many owners, fireworks time is dread incarnate. “You’ve tried so many things, but every year you dread their cowering, the fear you see in their eyes, the sudden starts, the shaking, the barking, the hiding behind the sofa,” says Angela. “You just want to be able to help them!”

The data bears her out. According to the PDSA’s Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report, 41 per cent of dog owners say their dog is afraid of fireworks, that’s about 4.1 million dogs in the UK. Other estimates suggest around 40 per cent of dogs and 34 percent of cats show fear of fireworks (UK Parliament).

Meanwhile, veterinary practices routinely report increases in pets suffering noise phobias around Bonfire Night and New Year.

Tragically, the consequences can sometimes be physical, not just psychological. The PDSA reports that they see an average of 1,400 pets annually with firework-related issues, including injuries or trauma (Visionline).

One dramatic recent case saw a dog named Rosie break her femur after panicking and tumbling during a fireworks display.

Beyond domestic pets, in November 2024 Edinburgh Zoo attributed the death of a baby red panda, named Roxie, to stress triggered by fireworks. Zoo vets believe she choked on her vomit after being startled by the noise (The Guardian).

Many dogs are afraid of fireworks, but by starting training early you can save them a lot of stress says Angela Day

There are also reports of police dogs being targeted. In September 2025 a Staffordshire police dog called Bones was injured when fireworks were hurled at officers during riots (The Independent).

These grim anecdotes only underline that fireworks are not a sidelined issue for pet owners, they can be dangerous, distressing, and sometimes deadly.

Angela’s approach: Change your dog's perception.

Angela’s thesis is simple but powerful: Fear is a perception. And to your dog the threat is very real.

“So if fear is a perception then surely there is a way to alter that perception?” she asks.

“Not only am I going to reassure you that with patience and consistency there is, I’m also going to explain that the answer may have been in yours or your clinical massage therapist’s hands all along.”

She explains the fight, flight (or fright) response versus the rest and digest branch of the autonomic nervous system: loud bangs trigger adrenaline and cortisol, speeding up heart rate, dropping digestion, narrowing focus. In an overtaxed dog, especially one already experiencing pain or physical discomfort, that reaction is magnified.

“When your dog feels excessive and prolonged fear, just like in humans, it can cause actual physical pain,” she notes.

And she cautions: “If your dog is already in pain, or is showing lameness, limping, twitching skin and mobility problems, the fear response becomes exaggerated and super sensitive.”

Angela argues that massage and manipulative therapies, when used regularly and gently, can send a reassuring message to the nervous system, nudging it toward rest, digestion and calm. Like a human being soothed by a gentle spa massage, the dog may respond with slower breathing, relaxed muscles, softened eyes and eventually sleep.

She emphasises that this is not a one-off fix:

“This is not a one massage fix, it is a consistently and regularly delivered message to your dog’s nervous system with calm, reassurance, patience and empathy.”

Your timetable: what to do, and when:

Key actions

Now (October) Begin gentle desensitisation to firework sounds (at very low volume), start massage sessions, create and familiarise your dog with a “safe space”, secure your garden.

Mid-October to Early November Gradually increase the volume of recorded firework noises (only if the dog is coping), continue massage, pair noise with treats, use calming scents or sounds, check microchip and ID.

Days before 5 Nov Walk well before dark, close curtains and windows early, activate masking noise (music or ambient), move dog indoors early, ensure den is accessible.

Night of 5 Nov Stay calm yourself (dogs pick up your emotions), keep the dog in their safe zone, mask noises, maintain gentle touch if they approach you, and above all do not punish or over-comfort in a way that reinforces fear behaviours. Massage and touch therapies work too.

In short, don’t wait until fireworks are happening to begin the work.

Other calming aids

Alongside massage, Angela recommends a holistic “toolbox”:

Scents: In her home she uses rose water during calm times, and she supports therapeutic-grade essential oils like valerian, sandalwood or frankincense (though always with caution and proper dilution).

Soft sounds: Play music designed for dogs, such as tracks tuned to canine frequencies, to mask bangs. Start this ahead of time so your dog associates it with calmness, not chaos.

Safe den or hiding place: Let your dog choose their sanctuary, fitted with blankets, padding and favourite toys, somewhere quiet and secure.

Routine: Stick to familiar patterns of feeding, walking and play. Familiarity helps reduce the unpredictable stress of fireworks.

And yes, Angela gives a small nudge to a supplementary aid: Mellow Pet from Nature’s Pet, a natural supplement intended to help dogs relax while you go through the desensitisation process. She advises starting it in the weeks before fireworks begin, as part of a multi-pronged approach. (As always, check with your vet before introducing any supplement.)

Final words and warnings

Microchip and ID: More dogs run away during fireworks than at any other time of year, so make sure your details are up to date.

Stay calm yourself: Dogs monitor our mood. If you panic, they may escalate.

Be consistent and patient: Some dogs need months of work to reduce reactivity.

Avoid last-minute fixes: Products like ThunderShirts or sedatives are rarely sufficient alone, they must be paired with behavioural work. Also turning up the music and the TV only adds to the distress and that building a calm routine in advance

Watch your dog’s signs: Panting, trembling, salivating, hiding, freezing, pacing or trying to escape are all red flags.

Angela added: “We’re heading towards the longest night, sometimes week, of the year for our furry friends. Fireworks night!” Begin your preparations now, and don’t leave your dog to endure that night blind and terrified.

Angela has created a special course to help dog owners prepare, to access the online course go to https://www.skool.com/dog-2088/classroom