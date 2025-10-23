Stop riding immediately: Two bikes recalled by Decathlon due to faulty wheels

Decathlon is urging cyclists to stop riding two of the bikes they were flogging 'immediately' - due to 'faulty' wheels.

Decathlon is urging cyclists to stop riding two of the bikes they were flogging 'immediately' - due to 'faulty' wheels.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sports equipment company issued a customer recall about the wheels fitted to their RCR PRO Ultegra and the RCR PRO Dura Ace bikes sold in store.

Most Popular

The bicycles were sold in Decathlon between August 1st 2024 and August 4th 2025 and the recall comes on behalf of the brand Swiss Side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manufacturer Swiss Side has recalled their Hadron² Classic 500 and Hadron² Ultimate 500 bicycle wheels as the material layers in the product can disintegrate during use.

Decathlon is urging cyclists to stop riding two of the bikes they were flogging 'immediately' - due to 'faulty' wheels.

This in turn can cause structural weakening that may cause the wheel rim to fail, 'leading to serious falls and injuries'.

The warning published on October 15th stated the product doesn't meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Decathlon has urged owners of either of these bikes to stop using them 'immediately' and check if their wheels are affected by this recall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If cyclists find their wheels do pose a safety risk, they can either contact Swiss Side directly to arrange a replacement or reach out to Madison Cycles UK.

For further assistance, customers can visit their local Decathlon store where a member of staff will be able to support them through the process.

A Decathlon spokesman said: "We appreciate your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"Spread the word and inform your family members and friends about the recall."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To check if your bike wheels are affected by this recall, you can use this link here: https://www.swissside.com/pages/hadron-product-recall

Cyclists can reach out to Madison Cycles UK by phone on +441908326000 or email them at [email protected]

Customers can contact Decathlon's Customer Relations Centre via WhatsApp on +44 (0)748 306 8343 between 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm on the weekends.

They can also be contacted via email on [email protected]