Stop riding immediately: Two bikes recalled by Decathlon due to faulty wheels
The sports equipment company issued a customer recall about the wheels fitted to their RCR PRO Ultegra and the RCR PRO Dura Ace bikes sold in store.
The bicycles were sold in Decathlon between August 1st 2024 and August 4th 2025 and the recall comes on behalf of the brand Swiss Side.
Manufacturer Swiss Side has recalled their Hadron² Classic 500 and Hadron² Ultimate 500 bicycle wheels as the material layers in the product can disintegrate during use.
This in turn can cause structural weakening that may cause the wheel rim to fail, 'leading to serious falls and injuries'.
The warning published on October 15th stated the product doesn't meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.
Decathlon has urged owners of either of these bikes to stop using them 'immediately' and check if their wheels are affected by this recall.
If cyclists find their wheels do pose a safety risk, they can either contact Swiss Side directly to arrange a replacement or reach out to Madison Cycles UK.
For further assistance, customers can visit their local Decathlon store where a member of staff will be able to support them through the process.
A Decathlon spokesman said: "We appreciate your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.
"Spread the word and inform your family members and friends about the recall."
To check if your bike wheels are affected by this recall, you can use this link here: https://www.swissside.com/pages/hadron-product-recall
Cyclists can reach out to Madison Cycles UK by phone on +441908326000 or email them at [email protected]
Customers can contact Decathlon's Customer Relations Centre via WhatsApp on +44 (0)748 306 8343 between 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm on the weekends.
They can also be contacted via email on [email protected]