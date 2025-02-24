Struggling single mum wins life-changing £500,000 to buy new home and give her kids a better future

A single mum who was constantly stressed about money and living in a cramped flat has won a life-changing sum, allowing her to finally buy her dream home. Ramona was left trembling with joy after she was announced the winner of a £500,000 property raffle through Tramway Path. The 45-year-old and her two young kids have since seen their lives turned around, using the prize money to purchase a house – with no mortgage required.

The teaching assistant is currently in the process of securing her cosy three-bed home in Kingston-Upon-Thames with a huge garden for her children.

Owning bricks and mortar is a relief for Ramona, who was constantly fearful that her landlord would sell the flat, which could have left the family homeless.

“As a single mother, the last few years have been very tough,” she said.

“Our landlord wanted to sell her flat and if we had been asked to move out, we might have been homeless.

“I was studying at the time and didn’t have a permanent job.

“At one point, the landlord gave me a Section 21 notice but then thankfully backtracked.

“But I was still spending my days constantly worrying about our living situation changing and the pressure of securing work was hanging over my head.

“When I got the call to say that we’d won, I couldn’t believe it – I thought it was a scam caller at first.”

After reading about Tramway Path in the news – a London-based business run by brothers Daniel, Jay and Will Twenefour, with the aim to help people get on the property ladder – the single-mother began fantasising about one day winning the prize.

She spent a total of £40 to enter the competition.

But when the draw finally came around, life got in the way and Ramona missed the official announcement.

Her son noticed the missed calls on her phone.

She said: “I almost missed it – with the hectic schedule of life, the raffle just completely slipped my mind.

“After dinner, my son noticed the missed calls on my phone, I had no idea who they could be from.

“I was very sceptical at first – you read a lot about scams online so you never know what to believe.

“But then I saw the announcement video on Instagram and the emotion just flooded out of me.

“I was left trembling with tears of joy, I’m so grateful for this opportunity to give my kids a better life.

“The area we are moving to gives my kids the chance to have a better future and grow up in a safer environment.

“I’m forever grateful to God for this, my prayers have been answered.”

One of Ramona’s main goals whilst house hunting was to find an area for her kids to get a better education, quality of life and safer environment.

The family will be moving into their new home next month.