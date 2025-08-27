Style expert reveals five surprising tricks for eco-friendly summer fashion

Your World

A top clothing boss has revealed five simple tricks to create an environmentally friendly summer wardrobe while still looking your best.

Noor de Swart from Super Label Store says tiny changes in shopping habits and clothing care make a massive difference to your fashion carbon footprint.

Summer heat triggers countless impulse buys as shops roll out new collections, but smarter choices protect both your bank balance and the planet.

Choose quality over quantity

“Investing in well-made pieces that last multiple seasons stands as the most effective way to reduce fashion waste,” de Swart said. Data shows clothing sales have shot up to 200 billion units yearly, while the average time we actually wear garments has dropped by 36%. The fashion expert says consumers must push back against throwaway culture with more thoughtful purchasing. “A small collection of quality items creates more outfit combinations than dozens of cheap pieces that quickly fall apart,” she pointed out.

Shop the second-hand market

“Thrift stores, online platforms and clothing swaps offer more unique summer pieces at much lower prices,” de Swart explained. Studies have found that about 50% of younger shoppers plan to buy more second-hand items as money gets tighter. “Each pre-loved garment you purchase cuts demand for new production and keeps perfectly good clothes from joining the landfill,” she added.

Look for sustainable materials

“Natural fibres like organic cotton, linen and hemp provide cooler summer options while reducing environmental impact,” the style expert advised. Opt for materials that break down naturally or come from recycled sources over synthetics that stay in ecosystems for hundreds of years. Earth.org figures show textile manufacturing dumps half a million tons of microplastics yearly, mainly from synthetic clothes. “What your clothes are made of affects both your comfort and how much harm they cause to the environment. Not many will pay attention to the material of their clothing, but it is more important than people think,” she noted.

Practice better garment care

“Summer clothes last significantly longer with proper maintenance,” according to de Swart. She suggests washing summer gear less often, using only cold water, and air-drying whenever possible instead of machine drying. “These simple changes can cut clothing-related emissions by more than half,” she revealed. Proper care also reduces invisible plastic particles shed during wash cycles from synthetic items that end up in oceans and drinking water.

Learn basic repair skills

“Simple mending techniques transform damaged items into renewed favorites,” de Swart shared. “Repairing small tears, replacing buttons and altering hems keeps perfectly good clothes from landfills.” This matches McKinsey’s findings that 57% of consumers now want to repair items rather than bin them. “Basic sewing skills pay dividends both financially and environmentally,” she remarked.

Fashion creates roughly 10% of global pollution, according to Earth.org, pumping out more emissions than aviation and shipping combined. More than $500 billion gets wasted yearly through a lack of recycling, and clothes are barely worn before disposal, joining the mountain of textile waste in landfills.

A recent McKinsey survey discovered 88% of consumers want more action on reducing pollution, with 67% saying sustainable materials matter when deciding what to buy.

The same research revealed 65% of shoppers support fashion brands delaying new collections, showing decreased interest in seasonal trends that push frequent purchases.

“Summer provides the perfect opportunity to reset shopping habits,” de Swart said. “Thoughtful wardrobe planning and maintenance lead to better style outcomes with less environmental impact. Plus, it saves you from draining your bank account on impulse buys.”