Style goals: Ronaldo and Beckham named among fashion expert's most fashionable men

A study by fashion experts has revealed the most fashionable male celebrities, according to fans seeking inspiration.

The study by menswear fashion experts boohooMAN analysed Google search data relating to over 200 of the year’s most newsworthy male celebrities. The average monthly search volume for famous names was identified, combined with keywords such as “fashion”, “wardrobe”, and “style”, analysing more than 1,800 search terms using Google Keyword Planner.

According to Google searches, Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest style inspiration over the last year. The football star has a staggering average monthly search volume of 27,788 related to his fashion, reflecting his global influence beyond the pitch. Known for his sleek and sophisticated style, he is often seen showcasing tailored three-piece suits or chic athleisure streetwear styles. As the most followed person on Instagram, with over 644 million followers, Ronaldo is undoubtedly an icon for fans worldwide.

Placing second on the list of the most fashionable men is Tyler, The Creator. With an average monthly search volume of 26,038, the rapper’s approach to fashion has made him a standout figure in the world of style and music. His latest GOLF le Fleur line has become newly available in the UK as of December 2024. This expansion signifies a big year in fashion for the star—and fans agree, with searches soaring to find out more about his style and fashion ventures.

Named winner of The Cultural Innovator Award at The Fashion Awards 2024, A$AP Rocky has also landed a spot as the third-most fashionable man of the year, according to fan interest. The analysis found that the star experiences anaverage of 22,366 searches every month relating to his style and fashion moments, including featuring in campaigns with some of the biggest names—Gucci, Dior, and Calvin Klein.

Fourth is Harry Styles, with the study finding that over 21,445 searches are made every month worldwide. Widely regarded by millions of fans across the world for his creativity in both music and style, his impact on modern trends is undeniable. His bold and playful style has been applauded for celebrating individuality and self-expression, making him a true icon.

Featuring in headlines over the last year, Travis Kelce is fifth among the most fashionable this year. The study found that the Kansas City Chiefs NFL star gains anaverage of 20,518 searches monthly for his style. Seen embracing boldness in both his pre-game and red-carpet looks this year—from bold colour suits to graphic jackets—fans love the sports star's fashion-forward looks.

Table: The Top 10 Most Fashionable Men

Rank Celebrity Average Monthly Search Volume 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 27,788 2 Tyler, The Creator 26,038 3 A$AP Rocky 22,366 4 Harry Styles 21,445 5 Travis Kelce 20,518 6 Jacob Elordi 19,862 7 Travis Scott 17,188 8 David Beckham 15,960 9 Lewis Hamilton 15,498 10 Justin Bieber 13,032

Saltburn star Jacob Elordi ranks sixth, with an average of 19,862 monthly searches globally. His minimalist but effortlessly cool style appears to capture the attention of people all around, sourcing the actor for sophisticated streetwear inspiration.

Travis Scott also placed among the most fashionable men this year, ranking seventh in the study. The findings identified that global searches for the singer’s fashion reach an average of 17,188 searches every month. Previously collaborating with luxury fashion brands, and known for his signature streetwear style, fans appear keen to emulate.

Eighth among the best is David Beckham. Despite being a footballing legend, Beckham also makes waves in menswear—with searches for fashion inspiration revealed to average 15,960 monthly. He is renowned for his impeccable, classic British style, often donning tailored suits or coats but with a modern edge; adding denim or opting for a monochromatic look.

F1 superstar, Lewis Hamilton’s reputation for being one of the greats surpasses the track, with the analysis revealing he ranks ninth among the most stylish celebrities. The driver experiences an average monthly search volume of 15,498 searches for his style. Not only do fans appear to love his fashion, but Hamilton was also co-chair for the Met Gala 2025 Exhibition—underscoring his respect and impact in the world of fashion.

Rounding out the top ten most stylish men is Justin Bieber. The analysis found the singer has an average of 13,032 monthly searches regarding his fashion and style. Often laid-back, Bieber’s looks keep their ‘cool factor’, pairing oversized hoodies or graphic tees with chic designer pieces.

A spokesperson for boohooMAN commented: "Despite all names featured on the list being some of the best at what they do, their fashion and personal style have also become an integral part of their image and influence on people all over the world.

“Fans—whether they're into football, music, or film—are inspired by their favourite celebrities not just for their talent, but for how they express themselves through style.

“These stars offer more than just fashion inspiration; they show fans how to embrace their own unique look. By drawing from the iconic styles of stars like Harry Styles or Lewis Hamilton, fans can feel like their best-dressed selves."

