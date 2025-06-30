Sue Barker declares SW19 is Championships Ready in new look role with Emirates

By Linda Lee
Contributor
1 hour ago
The courts are ready, the players prepped, and the strawberries are set for picking, before the gates open today to greet tens of thousands of fans for the start of The Championships, Wimbledon.

However, behind the scenes, Wimbledon royalty, Sue Barker has been busily ensuring SW19 is ‘Championships ready’ in a new look role with Emirates.

Dubbed, ‘The Perfectionist,’ the former British tennis player and broadcaster has been providing her approval on all the finishing touches around the grounds that make Wimbledon so special.

From the trimming of the grass on court, the straightness of the lines to warming up the ‘voice of Wimbledon’ in the commentary box, no detail is too small for the eagled eyed, Sue Barker.

All captured in a short film, Sue ends her quest in the Emirates Wimbledon Suite, where Cabin Crew showcase the airline’s top tier service through its afternoon tea offering before declaring her work is done and that Wimbledon 2025 is ‘Championships ready.’

On the role, Sue Barker says, ‘’It’s been a hive of activity as Wimbledon gets ready for an incredible fortnight of tennis. I have loved going behind the scenes in a different guise ensuring that all the little details around the grounds and in the Emirates hospitality suite are guest ready before gates open today at 10am.’’

Emirates is Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon serving ‘fly better’ experiences both in the air and on the ground. From bespoke Wimbledon inspired menus onboard flights between Dubai and the UK, to offering tennis fans the chance to win a holiday to Dubai via its on the ground interactive booth at the event; tennis fans will be in for a treat thanks to the airline’s various activities and offerings.

