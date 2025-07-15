Sunrays turned my necklace into a 'laser beam' and I suffered horror burns: Pictures

Ben Parsons, 27, was left with second degree burns on his neck after he fell asleep in the sun and his necklace turned the sun's rays into a 'laser beam' that scorched his neck.

A Brit is warning never to sunbathe with jewellery on after suffering second-degree burns when his NECKLACE turned the sun's rays into a 'laser beam' that scorched his neck.

Ben Parsons was on holiday with his family in the South of France when he fell asleep on a beach for six hours after applying just one layer of factor 30 suncream.

The 27-year-old says he woke up several times throughout the mammoth nap but didn't realise how strong the sun was because the wind was keeping him cool.

It was only when he left the beach to return to his family's villa that he realised he was 'in trouble' as his whole body was covered in a painful, bright red burn.

The worst of the burns were from where the gold necklace he was wearing had 'reflected the sun like a laser beam' - caused pus-filled blisters to erupt from his chin down to the base of his neck.

Ben was left bedbound for five days due to the severity of the burns, which were so painful he says it felt like his skin was ripping or stretching every time he moved. He says the ordeal 'ruined' his holiday as he was unable to go outside and enjoy the sunshine.

The sales executive is now warning sunseekers to regularly apply SPF and take their jewellery off when sunbathing. Ben, from Weybridge, Surrey, said: "I was lying down and the necklace was on my chest pointing up at my neck.

"It was like the necklace had reflected and magnified the sun into a laser beam and it's been sizzling there. "Once I got up from the beach I was in pain and that was when I realised I'd definitely been burnt.

"But then once I got back to my house, which was another hour from the beach, that's when I realised that I was in a bit of trouble. "It got progressively worse for the next two days to the point where I was bedbound.

"I couldn't move without being in pain because I was so burned that every time I moved it felt as if my skin was ripping or stretching. "I didn't leave my bed for the next four or five days because I was in such excruciating pain.

"I didn't end up going back to the beach for the rest of the holiday and I had to stay laying down in bed. "It definitely ruined my holiday because I didn't get to see sunlight again for the next week and a half and then even getting up for dinner and lunches was painful. "Even having my eyelids open hurt."

Luckily a family member on holiday with them was a nurse so got a cream to treat the burns, and wrapped bandages around his neck to protect his scorched skin. Now, Ben is encouraging other people to apply SPF and take their jewellery off when sunbathing in order to avoid the same fate.

Ben said: "I would definitely say always be extra careful when wearing jewellery because whether it's real gold or not, it can potentially reflect off onto you.

"I definitely recommend taking all jewellery off so this sort of thing doesn't happen. "Also apply suncream regularly so you don't end up ruining your holiday and all of the money you spent to get there."