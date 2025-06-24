Surf City USA Hosts Brian Wilson Memorial Paddle Out

Brian Wilson's Memorial Paddle Out in Huntington Beach

On Saturday, 21 June 2025, the shores of Huntington Beach in California transformed into a place of tribute and reflection as Visit Huntington Beach, in partnership with the City of Huntington Beach, hosted a public memorial paddle out for Brian Wilson, the legendary co-founder of The Beach Boys. The heartfelt event united the waves, music and community that Wilson helped shape.

More than 100 surfers paddled out on their surfboards into the ocean on the north side of the iconic Huntington Beach Pier to take part in this spiritual symbol of surf culture—a floating memorial in which surfers paddle out from shore, form a circle, join hands and share words or splash in tribute. Onshore, hundreds of fans, community members and civic leaders gathered to pay their respects and celebrate Wilson’s enduring impact on coastal identity and American music.

The memorial featured remarks from several notable figures, including Dean Torrence, Grammy Award–winning musician from Jan & Dean and longtime friend and collaborator of Brian Wilson; Peter “PT” Townend, surfing legend and Executive Director of the International Surfing Museum; Senator Tony Strickland representing California’s 36th Senate District; Pat Burns, Mayor of the City of Huntington Beach; and Kelly Miller, President & CEO of Visit Huntington Beach.

“Brian Wilson’s music brought California’s beach towns and surfing culture to life, even for those of us who grew up far from the California shoreline,” said Kelly Miller, President and CEO of Visit Huntington Beach. “As a young boy growing up in Alaska, his songs gave me a glimpse of the sun-soaked part of the world and that is the power of his legacy. He sparked generations of coastal dreamers through iconic pop music hits that connected surfing with our imagination.”

Dean Torrence and VHB President & CEO Kelly Miller

Set just steps from the Huntington Beach Pier, one of the most iconic locations in surf history, the paddle out was a symbolic farewell to a musical visionary whose work helped define the California dream. As the city that inspired the song “Surf City,” Huntington Beach was uniquely positioned to honour Wilson’s legacy on a day dedicated to the global spirit of surfing.

