Surge in under-17 driving lessons as young learners bid to beat DVSA backlog

Amid ongoing DVSA delays, young learners are turning to under 17 driving lessons in a bid to gain crucial experience behind the wheel - well before they're old enough to take their test.

New data from TrackDays.co.uk shows a huge rise in bookings for its young driver experiences, with the company's 60 Minute Young Driver Experience proving to be its most popular package of 2024. Meanwhile its 30 Minute Young Driver Experience also ranked among its bestsellers, as more parents look for ways to help their children get ahead amid growing concerns over DVSA driving test delays.

In fact, TrackDays.co.uk - best known for giving thrillseekers the chance to drive supercars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis - saw under 17 experiences make up six of its ten most popular packages in 2024.

The UK's driving test backlog remains a major issue. According to the latest DVSA figures, some learners are still facing waiting times of up to 24 weeks for an elusive test, with examiners still struggling to clear the post-pandemic surge. This has left thousands of young people in limbo, unable to gain their licence and independence. While some are left frustrated, others are taking action by opting for early driving experience to build skills and confidence before they are legally allowed to drive on public roads.

Young driver lessons - available to children as young as 10 - are becoming a popular alternative, offering hands-on experience in a safe, controlled environment.

These lessons, held at race circuits and airfields, teach essential skills such as moving off, accelerating, braking, road positioning, and even reverse parking - giving young drivers an edge long before they can apply for their provisional licence.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: "Driving test delays are still a real issue in 2025, and that's clearly having an impact on how people learn to drive."

"Many parents are now choosing to start their child's driving journey earlier, rather than waiting until they're 17 and facing months of delays."

The growing shift towards electric vehicles is also changing how young drivers learn. TrackDays.co.uk has reported a rise in bookings for automatic driving lessons, reflecting the increasing number of new drivers who expect to drive an EV in the future.

Dan added: "With more electric cars on the road, younger generations are clearly considering a future where they don't need to learn manual driving at all."