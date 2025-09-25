Taxi driver avoids elderly lady 'by inches' - watch shocking video
Devon Hellier was driving five school kids down a 60mph stretch between Nottington and Chickerell in Dorset on July 22.
Dramatic footage shows the 34-year-old steering his eight-seater vehicle around a blind bend only to spot a white-haired woman in the lane.
Quick-thinking Devon was forced to slam on his brakes and managed to stop just inches away from the lane intruder who didn't adjust her strike - seemingly unaware of the near-miss.
Devon says he 'nearly had a heart attack' and is relieved he wasn't driving just 5mph faster as he believes he could have killed her.
He posted his heart-stopping video to Facebook a fortnight ago [Aug 11th] and it's since been viewed 2.4 million times.
Devon, from Weymouth, Dorset, said: "I nearly had a heart attack.
"When I came around the corner there was nothing I could do other than slam my brakes on and luckily I didn't hit her.
"I said 'oh my God, that was close'. I felt shock and relief within two seconds.
"If I was doing 4-5mph more then I'd have hit her. It could have killed her and it could have changed my life."
Devon believes the lady had been walking home from a property that sells farm produce down the lane.
His video has more than 18,000 reactions and almost 3,000 comments.
One commented: "Great reactions."
Another wrote : "Luck was with her."