Taxi driver avoids elderly lady 'by inches' - watch shocking video

This is the heart-stopping moment a taxi driver slammed on his brakes on a blind bend to avoid ploughing into an elderly lady - as she wandered obliviously down a country lane.

This is the heart-stopping moment a taxi driver slammed on his brakes on a blind bend to avoid ploughing into an elderly lady - as she wandered obliviously down a country lane.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devon Hellier was driving five school kids down a 60mph stretch between Nottington and Chickerell in Dorset on July 22.

Most Popular

Dramatic footage shows the 34-year-old steering his eight-seater vehicle around a blind bend only to spot a white-haired woman in the lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quick-thinking Devon was forced to slam on his brakes and managed to stop just inches away from the lane intruder who didn't adjust her strike - seemingly unaware of the near-miss.

Devon says he 'nearly had a heart attack' and is relieved he wasn't driving just 5mph faster as he believes he could have killed her.

He posted his heart-stopping video to Facebook a fortnight ago [Aug 11th] and it's since been viewed 2.4 million times.

Devon, from Weymouth, Dorset, said: "I nearly had a heart attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I came around the corner there was nothing I could do other than slam my brakes on and luckily I didn't hit her.

"I said 'oh my God, that was close'. I felt shock and relief within two seconds.

"If I was doing 4-5mph more then I'd have hit her. It could have killed her and it could have changed my life."

Devon believes the lady had been walking home from a property that sells farm produce down the lane.

His video has more than 18,000 reactions and almost 3,000 comments.

One commented: "Great reactions."

Another wrote : "Luck was with her."