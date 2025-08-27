Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is expected to cost over 8 million dollars

Credit: https://www.instagram.com/taylorswift/

With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announcing their engagement yesterday, how much is the billionaire couple likely to spend on their upcoming wedding, and when is it predicted to take place?

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridebook, the world’s leading wedding planning app, offers a breakdown of the predicted costs for the celebrity wedding of the year, with calculations reaching up to $8.6M.

Most Popular

Hamish Shephard, Founder of Bridebook, comments: “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally set to tie the knot after their stunning engagement yesterday, which, according to our predictions, could come at an estimated cost of $8.6M for the wedding. This figure is substantially higher than the average wedding cost in the UK, which is around £20,822 in 2025, according to Bridebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a combined net worth of $1.9 billion, we anticipate their wedding will be more understated than expected, reflecting the authenticity and down-to-earth nature of their relationship, rather than a display of extravagance. Smaller, intimate weddings have been growing as a trend over the past year, with an average number of 73 guests attending wedding ceremonies in 2025, according to Bridebook’s 2025 UK Wedding Report.

"Thanks to Taylor’s love for and obsession with the Christmas period, as well as scheduling around the release of The Life of Showgirl and NFL season, it's likely that the couple will get married around the festive season, as they’re expected to prioritise personal meaning when choosing their wedding date.”

Bridebook, the world’s leading wedding planning app, offers a breakdown of the predicted costs for the wedding of the year, which are expected to come to over $8.6m.

A full breakdown of the predicted costs of the upcoming wedding are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dress: Based on her favourite designers, the wedding dress could be a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, usually priced at $100,000-$350,000. Taylor most recently wore Oscar de la Renta for her Eras Tour Movie Premiere, though this particular gown was priced at just under $12,000 at the time. Taylor Swift could also be donning a custom Versace gown, which can be priced up to $500,000. She wore an iconic red Versace skirt suit to Kelce’s Chiefs game in November last year, costing $4,945 for the set.

Ring: Taylor Swift's engagement ring is rumoured to be a custom piece by New York hand-engraved jewellery designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine. Travis reportedly worked with the jeweller himself to design the beautiful bespoke piece. The exact price of the 8-carat brilliant-cut old mine diamond remains undisclosed, but experts estimate its value at a minimum of £1 million. The distinctive bezel setting evokes those of other recent celebrity engagement rings, like Dua Lipa and Zendaya, and seems to be the on-trend, go-to choice for cool, high-profile figures these days.

For their wedding bands, Travis and Taylor may choose to continue with Lubeck's designs, aligning with the style of the engagement ring. Lubeck is known for her hand-engraving and "ring tattooing" techniques, which involve creating intricate decorations with sharp instruments, as described in an interview with Voyage Jacksonville. Given Lubeck's almost exclusive use of gemstones, diamonds would likely be incorporated into the bands, potentially raising the cost for a pair to anywhere from $50,000 to $300,000.

Floristry and Decor: The flowers for Taylor’s engagement were rumoured to cost $18,000 to $25,000, with Nicola Eve, an experienced florist at Flowers by Eve, remarking that “they were gorgeous, abundant romantic florals of roses, hydrangeas and delphiniums in soft romantic pinks and whites. A perfect setting for her end game".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s likely that Taylor and Travis’ wedding will be even more extravagant with floral displays. With a source revealing that the couple want an intimate wedding with a maximum of 100 people, considering bouquets and ceremony/reception pieces, alongside table centrepieces (for 100 guests) and additional decor, estimates are of $30,000-$40,000. Customised signage and storytelling elements would likely cost between $5,500 and $16,500, depending on their complexity and design, further bumping up the decor costs.

Venue: Taylor Swift grew up on Pine Ridge Farm, a Christmas tree farm in the Reading, Pennsylvania area. Given her love of holidays, highlighted by her song ‘Christmas Tree Farm’, she could return to her roots for the big day with a highly personal, nostalgic celebration. Given that the farm is privately owned, the use would require the current owner’s consent, meaning that hiring the entire farm could be free with the right agreement.

If the couple wanted to use Arrowhead Stadium as part of their wedding (where Travis plays), exclusive use (including ceremony, reception across the field, stands, etc.) would land between $200,000 and $500,000+ for a one-day event. It’s possible to submit a request to hire the entire stadium via the company website, using a ‘Request a proposal’ form. Field-only rentals are also possible, as the “Playing Field” is available for select events at $25k–$45k.

Currently undergoing a $1.7m renovation, Taylor’s "Holiday House" in Rhode Island holds deep personal meaning for her, having inspired her song "The Last Great American Dynasty", an ode to the late American heiress and socialite, Rebekah Harkness. It’s also where Taylor has hosted her iconic Fourth of July parties for a decade, demonstrating its established capability to host large celebrity gatherings. Renovation permits are valid until December 2025, and include upgrades like a new bedroom suite and kitchen, potentially signalling preparation for an imminent private wedding with the couple’s nearest and dearest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entertainment: While she could potentially be a part of the entertainment of her own wedding, whether that’s performing her most iconic love songs or singing her own vows (for Travis, “So High School” would surely feature!), Taylor has a range of close friends who could be involved in the entertainment, such as Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter. While her friends might play for free, the cost of these artists for a private event is between $250,000 and $500,000 for Selena, whilst Sabrina could cost between $2,500,000 and a whopping $6,000,000.

Pre-wedding Celebration or Afterparty: What a Bigger Celebration Might Look Like

While Taylor and Travis may opt for an intimate wedding, they could also host a larger, more spectacular pre- or post-wedding celebration for wider friends, family, and industry peers.

Guest numbers: A larger party could include 200–300 attendees, compared to the more conservative rumoured 100 at the wedding.

A larger party could include 200–300 attendees, compared to the more conservative rumoured 100 at the wedding. Venue: Likely a luxury estate or rented venue equipped for large celebrity events, potentially costing $1M+ including exclusive hire, security, and staff.

Likely a luxury estate or rented venue equipped for large celebrity events, potentially costing $1M+ including exclusive hire, security, and staff. Decor and Florals: Larger installations could reach $100,000-$150,000.

Larger installations could reach $100,000-$150,000. Entertainment: A line-up of multiple high-profile performers (beyond Taylor’s own connections), stage setups, and AV production could add $2M–$5M.

A line-up of multiple high-profile performers (beyond Taylor’s own connections), stage setups, and AV production could add $2M–$5M. Catering: Fine dining experiences for hundreds, including drinks and potentially live station catering, could cost $200,000–$500,000.

"A bigger celebration would allow Taylor and Travis to combine intimacy with spectacle," adds Hamish Shephard. "It’s not uncommon for high-profile couples to host a meaningful ceremony preceded or followed by a larger party to celebrate with more friends and associates."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re planning your own wedding, but don’t quite have 8 million dollars to spend (!), then check out the ultimate wedding budget breakdown on Bridebook.

Bridebook is the world’s number one wedding planning app, empowering couples to plan their perfect day with ease. With a commitment to innovation and personalised experiences, it continues to redefine the wedding planning journey for every couple everywhere.

The above figures have been calculated following an analysis via Bridebook’s wedding planning tools and a review of rumoured elements of the wedding, translated to dollars. Bridebook.co.uk is currently being used by 1 in 5 UK couples planning their wedding, and therefore has an unparalleled understanding of the wedding planning process, as well as relationships with brides and wedding industry suppliers across the country.

About Hamish Shephard

Hamish Shephard, Founder and CEO of Bridebook, is a leading voice in the wedding industry and qualified wedding planner. With a background that includes co-founding Hello Fresh and transforming Hedsor House into one of the UK’s wedding venues, he founded Bridebook in 2015, which is now the number one wedding planning app. His mission to simplify and bring joy to wedding planning has helped over 2 million couples create their dream weddings.