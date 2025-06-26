Taylor Swift engagement: Has she tied the knot or is 2025 the year Taylor Swift marries Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship Game

The power couple of pop and football, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, are in the headlines as speculation grows that the two may have secretly tied the knot.

After nearly two years of dating, fans are now wondering if the pair got married thanks to a wedding planner's social media post.

It all started with an Instagram story video shared by Ellie Nottoli, the wedding planner for Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet's recent wedding to Emily Jarosz.

In the footage, a glimpse of the wedding invitation sparked immediate fan theories as the envelope was addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce."

That small detail was enough to put Swifties into detective mode, with many interpreting it as a sign that the pop icon may have changed her last name, fueling speculation that a secret wedding had already happened.

While some could see the naming on the invitation as confirmation of a name change, it's not uncommon for couples to be addressed jointly in formal invitations.

Moreover, Swifties quickly questioned whether the singer would even change her last name regardless of her marital status.

One fan on X wrote: "Never assuming anything about her or what she'd do for her future but i don't think that THE TAYLOR SWIFT would even change her last name after marriage. Like merge, maybe, but never change entirely. Her entire legacy is built around it "He wanted a bride i was making my own name" -TS".

Another wrote: "I'm 99% sure she's not taking nobody's name lmao her name is a brand".

Contrary to expectations, Swift and Kelce did not attend Kmet's wedding. Instead, the couple joined a different family event: the wedding of Kelce's cousin, Tanner Corum, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Following the growing wedding speculations, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker has addressed the rumours.

During her visit to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, she spoke to her fans referring to Kelce as her "boyfriend", not husband, confirming that they are not married.

According to Casinos.comreport, fans think the couple is not married yet, with the odds currently standing at 4/6.

However, the report also mentions that 2025 is the most likely year for the pair to tie the knot officially. With odds of 5/4, bookmakers are giving it a probability of 44.44%.

After that, the likelihood of a wedding drops gradually over the following years:

2026: 7/4 odds (36.36%)

2027: 2/1 odds (33.33%)

2028: 3/1 odds (25.00%)

2029 or later: 4/1 odds (20.00%)

The couple's relationship has captivated fans since Kelce publicly shot his shot during Swift's Eras Tour in July 2023. Since then, the two have been spotted at NFL games, award shows, and family holidays.