Taylor Swift has the Most Googled Celebrity Physique in America

New research reveals that Taylor Swift has the most Googled celebrity body in the US.

Cosmetic experts Alinea Lipo NYC looked at Google searches made over the past year to identify which celebrity physiques Americans are most interested in. Search terms included ‘how to get a body like [celeb]’, ‘[celeb] workout routine’, and ‘[celeb] diet and workout’.

Taylor Swift is top with an average of 14,230 monthly Google searches across the US. Known for her height (1.78 meters), long legs, and slender figure, the singer has been vocal about her body image issues, but it’s clear her physique is an inspiration for many.

Second is NFL quarterback Tom Brady, with 11,533 average monthly Google searches. Brady's dedication to health and fitness, even after his retirement from professional football, continues to inspire those pursuing an athletic physique.

In third place is Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, with an average of 10,543 monthly Google searches. The Australian actor has consistently maintained his impressive muscle mass and even released his own fitness app to share workout plans.

Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion, is fourth with 9,325 average monthly Google searches. His build is often referred to as a ‘mesomorph’ physique, which is naturally muscular, solid, and athletic, and can gain or lose weight easily.

Fifth is Hugh Jackman, with 8,782 average monthly Google searches. The Australian actor has been praised for the intense workouts required to get into shape to play Wolverine - a feat that he replicated last year as he reprised the character.

As well as identifying the most Googled celebrity bodies nationally, the study also reveals which states show the most interest in the famous physiques.

Vermont is the state most interested in celebrity physiques, with an average of 237.99 Google searches per 100,000 residents each month. The most Googled celebrity in the state is Taylor Swift, followed by Jennifer Aniston, and Hugh Jackman.

Second is Wyoming, with an average of 219 Google searches per 100,000 residents. The state’s most searched celebrity body is also Taylor Swift, with Hugh Jackman in second, and Jennifer Aniston in third.

In third is Rhode Island, with 204.72 average Google searches recorded each month, per 100,000 residents. The most popular celebrity in the state is Taylor Swift, followed by Tom Brady, and Chris Hemsworth.

Fourth is Alaska, with an average of 197.46 Google searches per 100,000 residents. The most searched celebrity in the state is also Taylor Swift, followed by Hugh Jackman, then Megan Thee Stallion.

Delaware rounds out the five states most interested in celebrity physiques, with 189.77 Google searches made per 100,000 residents. The top search is Taylor Swift, followed by Chris Hemsworth, then Mike Tyson.

At the other end of the scale, the state with the lowest searches related to celebrity physiques is Texas, with an average of 76.68 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Speaking on the findings, Dr. Ammar Mahmoud at Alinea Lipo NYC said:“Celebrities are constantly in the public eye and fans are able to see any changes to their physique, whether due to a fitness journey, surgery, or other influence. They also popularize fitness trends, such as Pilates and HIIT or diets like keto, so many consider them a huge source of inspiration when wanting to transform their physique.

“It’s reassuring to see that celebrities who have these desirable physiques have been vocal about the amount of work it’s taken them to get to that point, like Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman. The fact is, achieving these physiques through diet and exercise will be difficult for many, especially without the time and resources that celebrities have at their disposal. However, there’s nothing wrong with using them for inspiration.”