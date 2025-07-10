Terrier with grapefruit-sized growth abandoned due to cost-of-living hardship

Norman now, following his operation

An elderly dog is recovering after having a lump the size of a grapefruit – and heavier than a bag of sugar – removed from the top of his head.

Eleven-year-old Norman was brought into Woodgreen Pets Charity (home of Channel 4’s The Dog House) as an emergency. His owner walked into its Cambridgeshire centre desperately seeking help to treat and rehome Norman. Financial hardship meant they could no longer afford to feed Norman or the expensive veterinary treatment he urgently needed.

The huge, ulcerated lump measured 12cm in diameter – roughly the size of a grapefruit – and weighed around 700g. It gave off a strong smell, was attracting flies and severely affected Norman’s quality of life. Woodgreen’s veterinary team acted swiftly to remove the benign growth in a tricky, yet successful, operation. Norman is now recovering well in the charity’s care and will soon be ready to find a home to see out his twilight years.

Helen Stapleton, head of rehoming and veterinary at Woodgreen, said: “The lump was so large and heavy that it dominated Norman’s small body. It must have been very uncomfortable for him. Luckily, Norman is doing well - he loves a cuddle and belly rub.

Norman having surgery to remove the lump

“Norman’s story is a stark reminder of the growing number of pet owners who are facing financial hardship because of the cost-of-living crisis, and are therefore having to make heartbreaking decisions. Sadly, we’re seeing more cases like Norman’s at Woodgreen.

“We’re increasingly meeting pet owners through our community outreach services who are having to make adjustments to both their own and their pets’ lives due to the rising costs of pet care. Some are turning to food banks for themselves and for pet food, while others are cancelling or not renewing pet insurance, or reducing their own household expenses to continue doing the best they can for their pets.

“A significant concern isthat we’re seeing a growing number of owners delay veterinary visits out of fear they won’t be able to afford the bill. Sadly, this can potentially lead to longer-term or more serious health issues, and greater discomfort for pets – like Norman’s case. We urge anyone who’s struggling to seek support before they reach this point.”

If you’re struggling with any pet-related issues, you can get in touch with Woodgreen at: https://woodgreen.org.uk/pet-owner-services/