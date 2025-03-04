Tesco Mobile Hosts Drop-In Clinic in Durham to Support Customers Through 3G Switch-Off

Tesco Mobile

Thousands of Tesco Mobile customers are already set up to benefit from an investment in the mobile network that will deliver faster, more reliable connectivity. The network operator is making it easy for customers to prepare their devices through drop-in clinics in its phone shop in Durham. A final drop-in clinic will be held at the Tesco Mobile phone shop in Durham on Wednesday, 5th March 2025.

With network upgrades planned across the UK to boost 4G and 5G connectivity in the UK, Tesco Mobile has been helping customers in Durham to prepare to benefit from a faster and more reliable network.

As part of a long-term programme to upgrade connectivity for communities across the UK, the mobile operator will move customers onto more modern 4G and 5G networks and switch off its 3G network.

The changes to the 3G network will take effect on Wednesday 2 April, beginning with the city of Durham. While Tesco Mobile customers will still be able to use voice calls and send text messages as they do now, they will need a 4G SIM card and handset to continue to access their data. Customers will also benefit from clearer and faster, more reliable connectivity once they switch on 4G Calling.

Tesco Mobile customers who are likely to be impacted by the network changes have already been contacted directly by the network with helpful support and advice. Drop-in clinics at the Tesco Mobile phone shop in Durham have also proven popular with customers who prefer face-to-face support.

A final drop-in support clinic will be held at the Tesco Mobile phone shop in Tesco Extra Durham at Dragon Ln, Durham DH1 2XQ on:

Wednesday 5 March 10am-4pm

If customers can’t make this date and are unsure about whether their device will continue to work are encouraged to visit the phone shop with their device for a quick and easy check at any time. Customers with identified needs have also been offered extra support from the helpful network.

3G devices that will no longer work after the switch-off and have no trade-in value can now also be quickly and easily recycled in the Tesco Mobile phone shop in Durham, allowing parts and materials to be re-used and diverted from landfill.

Tesco Mobile operates on the Virgin Media O2 network which offers 99% coverage across the UK and 5G is available to more than half the country.

More information available here: tescomobile.com/3g

Jonathan Taylor, Tesco Mobile CEO, said: “It’s never been more important to stay connected and we know that fast, reliable connectivity is vital to communities across the UK. This investment to improvements in our network will pave the way for better 4G and 5G services that are fit for the way we use our phones today and in the future.

“We’ve made it really easy for our customers to get the help they need to prepare for these changes. If you’re not sure about whether you’ll need to take any action, simply visit a phone shop with your device and we’ll help you on the spot.”