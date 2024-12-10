The Chase: Chasers with the best game show statistics

Research by gaming experts SolitaireBliss analysed data from fan site One Question Shootout to create a ranking of the most successful chasers from best to worst.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data analysed included win percentage by chaser, average payouts and the number of players in the final chase. This data was weighted to create an accurate ranking due to some chasers appearing on the show longer than others.

Most Popular

#1 Anne Hegerty - The Governess The Governess has secured the number one position as the most successful chaser, with an outstanding success rate of 79.4%. Hegerty has won 375 out of 472 chases, accumulating a total of £6,023,849 in prize money. On average, she earns £4,790 per episode and boasts a 56.7% win rate against a full team in the final chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

#2 Jenny Ryan - The Vixen The Vixen claims second place with an impressive success rate of 79.3%. Ryan has won 199 out of 275 chases, earning a total of £3,036,601 since her debut. She averages £4,295 per episode and boasts a 66.7% win rate against a full team in the final chase.

#3 Paul Sinha - The Sinnerman The Sinnerman takes third place, with a success rate of 78.4%. Sinha has won 345 of his final chases out of 440, earning a total of £6,424,902 from prize money. His average payout stands at £5,005, and he has a 57.1% success rate against a full team.

#4 Darragh Ennis - The Menac The Menace ranks fourth, with a success rate of 77.9%. From his 86 appearances, he has won 67 chases, earning a total of £919,300 from contestants. His average payout is £3,680 per episode, and he has a 53.8% success rate against a full team in the final chase.

#5 Mark Labbett - The Beast The Beast ranks fifth, with a success rate of 75.6%. Labbett has won 362 out of 479 chases, winning a total of £6,611,105. His average payout per episode is £5,669, and he has a 60% success rate against a four-player team in the final chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

#6 Shaun Wallace - The Dark Destroyer In last place is The Dark Destroyer, with an overall success rate of 70.4%. Wallace has won 318 out of 452 chases, stopping £5,168,699 from being claimed by opponents. His average payout per episode is £5,950, and he has a 50% success rate against a full team in the final chase.

A spokesperson from SolitaireBliss has commented on the findings: “The Chase’s success lies in its captivating format, challenging trivia, and the dynamic personalities of the Chasers. The fast-paced, tense nature of the show, combined with the chance to win substantial amounts of money, keeps viewers engaged. “Each Chaser brings their own unique flair, ensuring an entertaining experience every time. All six Chasers are exceptionally intelligent, with just 9% separating the top performer, Anne Hegerty, from the lowest-ranked, Shaun Wallace. Collectively, they maintain an impressive success rate of 76.4%. “The quiz show has become a global phenomenon, with adaptations now airing in multiple countries. Additionally, it has its own dedicated channel on ITVX, where episodes play continuously, cementing its status as a true gem in daytime TV.”

The research for this study was provided by https://www.solitairebliss.com