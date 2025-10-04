The corn festival in my town of Kanjiza

This October,on October the 3rd and the 4th there was the annual corn festival in Kanjiza. I went and bought corn, had my name made on a piece of wooden, I bought a mug for my mother that says Best Mom, and a mug for my older brother Dorotej. The corn festival started off on the 3rd of October ,with a gallery exhibition where my choir and me sang as part of the opening of the gallery. The wind did not do all that well for everyone on the first day of the corn festival.After our preformance, we as a choir were given sandwiches with the children and other people in a tent in the backyard of the elementary school.We sang songs about our town.We are the most popular choir,we are often in the newspapers, at least the hungarian ones,the InfoTv also films us, and our choir leader is Erzebet or Elizabeth Lorinc.Elizabeth is a lady, with a husband who is also a great member of the community. We also recently have a youtube channel. The second day of the corn festival was much more welcoming to us locals, it was in the little park however there were small hungarian little dancing children dressed in traditional outwear. As a choir,we also wear traditional clothing most of the time for our preformances.During the corn festival I bought two wooden heart magnets,one with my mothers name Ljiljana and the other with my second name Ana, or Anne, the name my choir gave me,because they have difficulty in pronouncing my real name Ariana,as it is rare in Serbia.My father who passed away gave me my name, and I found it to be a hungarian one,with the meaning of Gods gift. My older brother Dorotej also has a rare name,of greek origin.Mom gave my older brother his name,and his name also means Gods gift,just in greek,the same as mine in hungarian. Kanjiza is mostly a hungarian town,and it is strongly catholic with an emphasis on family values and the value of marriage and a family life. I love my mother very much, as I was always attached to her,as little girls are attached to their mothers,just as boys are attached to their fathers.I grew up with my mother in Kanjiza,and I was always very protective of her since she was a single mother.I protected her with good grades in school and good behavior. My older brother grew up with our father in Novi Sad,the second largest city in Serbia,despite my brother being born in New Knezevac, a town very close to Kanjiza,and I grew up in Kanjiza and Senta, despite being born in Novi Sad. I always modestly say that I am from Kanjiza,and I went to an elementary school in Senta,as I moved often with my mother to other towns.That only made me want to protect her more by having good grades,and I did have them. Our father was poor, and our father lived with his parents during college years in a one bedroom appartment in Satelite,a district of Novi Sad. When our father died, my older brother and me inherited two appartments, and for some reason I moved in that one bedroom appartment although I was never close or attached to our father or his family. I go to the local catholic church in Kanjiza to pray, and I see a lot of my choir members there too,and that is amazing. I found little to look forward to in the orthodox faith for some reason.I was well liked in elementary school however I was very thin looking,compared to my elementary school friends who looked normal. My older brother rooted one time for the Parizan,a serbian football club. The people I met in the city when I moved there for a period of time when I had to knew very little about me and people I have met or seen in Belgrade and Novi Sad also knew very little about me and would only be bothered by me being a good child currently and for being one in the past which I was,especially because I played the piano in the local theatre and because I was a child celebrity in my town. I was always attached to my mother because next to her I was a child celebrity in Kanjiza and in the surrounding towns because I played the piano in the town, acted in the town,and because I won child competitions from literacy and from other things. I guess I loved preforming in the local theatre,being a student at the local music school, as a little girl and I was very grateful for my mother for her providing me with a home from where I can do all of those artistic things.My mom said I was a very talented amateur actress. Our father was always very distant to me and his family too, but since I was attached to my mother and her family that was not a problem for me. All in all, the corn festival made me think of some past things in my life,and I left the corn festival with lasting impressions. I learned how to speak hungarian better,and I speak english with an american accent and I speak spanish. My brother had german for a long period in his life but he can sadly speak very little of the language despite studying it for a long time. My mother and her family made me learn french and german as well.I learned french from a French man in Kanjiza,as a little girl.I guess I would compare my upbringing like Beyonce is raising her daughter Blue Ivy currently.I was at the Beyonce concert in Belgrade in 2013.I can speak spanish with a mexican accent,as my brother noticed.My mothers side of the family has origin,our fathers side does not.