The do's and don'ts of season clothing storage explained by expert

As the weather heats up, it’s time to do a seasonal closet swap and avoid using up unnecessary space in your wardrobe.

With this in mind, online self-storage finder SpareFoot has shared the do's and don’ts of how to pack away your warmer clothes, so that they remain fresh for when winter rolls back around.

Donate any clothes you are unlikely to wear again

Before you begin preparing your clothes for storage, it’s a good idea to have a clear out of anything that you aren’t likely to wear again.

This will help make it easier to find a space to keep them while they’re too hot to wear.

A good rule of thumb to follow when deciding whether you should donate or sell an item, is if you haven’t worn it since you last took it out of storage, it’s time to say goodbye.

Wash and dry everything thoroughly before moving into storage

Spending time doing a round of laundry for clothes you aren't going to wear again for months may seem like a wasted effort, but it’s crucial everything is clean before packing them away.

Moths and other pests are attracted to scents, so even the faintest trace of food or sweat can leave you with a box of damaged clothing come wintertime – especially as odors can pass between clothing.

For a similar reason, this is why you should also use a basic laundry detergent, rather than any products such as scented fabric softener.

Once this is completed, make sure everything is bone dry to avoid your garments becoming tainted with a permanent damp smell.

Use vacuum-sealed bags or airtight plastic boxes

It’s best to opt for vacuum-sealed bags and airtight plastic boxes, as they help keep your clothes in good condition, as well as helping you find spots to tuck them away neatly.

Placing dryer sheets in between the layers of fabric can help deodrize any smells of damp or plastic that might transfer to your clothes over time, especially if you plan on keeping them in storage for months.

By using this simple yet effective trick your clothes will seem as though they are fresh out the laundry and ready to throw on straight away once the seasons change again.

When it comes to feather or down-filled items, such as coats or ski wear, you should select plastic boxes with a secured lid.

If you do have a space to hang your clothes, for example in a storage unit, a garment bag is an even safer option, as this prevents any complications from them being packed too tightly into a box.

Any items that easily wrinkle should also be prioritised for hanging, as this will save you time on ironing when you come to wearing them again.

Select a cool, dry and dark location

The attic or garage may seem like the obvious place to store your clothes, especially since it keeps them out of the way while you don’t need to access them, but these locations should be avoided.

Not only can the humidity and fluctuating temperatures in these rooms harm the fibres in your clothes, but it increases the chances of pests such as moths and insects feasting on your garments.

Instead, try make room for them in spaces such as on top of your wardrobe, under the bed or in a spare room, so that they are still out of your way.

If you have no choice but to keep them in the attic or garage, take extra care to make sure that the bags are vacuumed-sealed and containers airtight.

A spokesperson from SpareFoot adds:

“While it might be tempting to just quickly stuff your sweaters and thick pants in any convenient bag, you will soon be regretting this improper storage when it’s time to get them back out.

“It's possible they will end up with a permanent damp smell, a faded colour or damage from pests such as moths.

“By following these simple steps, you can save yourself money in the long run, as otherwise you might have to deal with a hefty bill of having to replace all your ruined items.”