The Evidence Exists. The Care Doesn’t: The International Menopause Society Calls for Health Equity for One Billion Women

Proven lifestyle strategies and clinical treatments are available to ease menopause symptoms, protect long-term health, and improve quality of life. Yet millions of women still face silence, stigma, and barriers to the information and care they need. These are the concerns the International Menopause Society (IMS) will spotlight on 18 October, World Menopause Day 2025.

Founded by IMS in 2009, the annual event is underpinned by a White Paper on a theme selected by the IMS President, currently Professor Rossella Nappi, which sets the global agenda for menopause care.

For 2025, with Dr Chika Anekwe as lead author, the White Paper focuses on Lifestyle Medicine and reframes menopause as a natural life transition, not a disease, while acknowledging the symptoms and health risks that require personalised, holistic support.

With 66 affiliated societies worldwide, IMS leads research, education, and clinical standards across the field of midlife and ageing in women. Its message this year is clear: the information is out there, but poor dissemination and persistent gaps in care mean too many women remain without support. IMS is pressing for inclusive, evidence-based, and accessible menopause care for all women, regardless of geography, ethnicity, socio-economic background, or healthcare setting.

“Menopause is not a disease, but it can bring symptoms and health risks that need personalised care. This year’s White Paper shows convincing evidence that lifestyle medicine, healthy eating, regular activity, good sleep, emotional wellbeing, and supportive relationships, can make a real difference. Together with other evidence-based treatments when needed, these approaches give women the tools to make informed choices and feel strong and well through this stage of life,” says Professor Rossella Nappi, President of IMS (2024–2026).

Technology has made information more accessible and influencers have helped spark conversations, creating taglines, memes, and moments of visibility, but IMS believes much more needs to be done to create real change and impact. Too many women still lack access to accurate information and consistent care. In some regions, conversations remain taboo; in others, support is unaffordable or unavailable.

“Lifestyle medicine is at the heart of menopause care, by focusing on nutrition, physical activity, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, restorative sleep, and strong social connections, we empower women to take control of their health and improve their quality of life during this pivotal transition,” adds Dr Chika Anekwe.

The message is simple: the evidence is here, and this is a wake-up call to ensure all women can access the right information and care to navigate this natural transition with ease and confidence. On World Menopause Day 2025, IMS calls on leaders at every level to close the care gap and make menopause support a basic right, not a privilege.

The 2025 IMS White Paper, The Role of Lifestyle Medicine in Menopausal Health: A Review of Non-Pharmacologic Interventions, plus factsheets and additional resources are downloadable from https://www.imsociety.org/education/world-menopause-day-2025/

For interviews, images and further details contact Natalie Trice via [email protected]

About the International Menopause Society

The International Menopause Society (IMS) is a membership organisation that brings together the world’s leading experts to collaborate and share knowledge about all aspects of ageing in women.

The IMS mission is to work globally to promote and support access to best practice health care for women through their menopause transition and post-reproductive years, enabling them to achieve optimal health and well-being.

The vision is that all women across the world will have easy and equitable access to evidence-based knowledge and health care, empowering them to make fully informed midlife health choices.

Details at https://www.imsociety.org/ and https://www.imsociety.org/education/world-menopause-day-2025/