The festive traditions Brits can’t leave behind, even when celebrating abroad

For Brits jetting off this festive season, it seems home is where the roast dinner is. New research from London Stansted Airport reveals that 92% of UK travellers would pack a slice of British Christmas to take abroad, holding tight to beloved traditions like pulling crackers, pigs in blankets, and donning festive jumpers no matter where they’re heading.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults shows that for Brits, Christmas isn’t Christmas without a roast dinner – 41% crowned it their top festive must-have. Rounding out the top ten festive classics they’d make sure to take with them are:

Christmas crackers – 27%

Pigs in blankets – 25%

A tin of Quality Street, Roses, or Celebrations chocolates – 24%

Christmas TV specials like EastEnders or Only Fools and Horses – 23%

Christmas jumpers – 20%

Christmas pudding – 19%

Getting dressed up on Christmas Day – 18%

Yorkshire puddings – 17%

Brussels sprouts – 14%

London Stansted’s research also highlights a growing love for Europe’s festive traditions. Topping the list is France’s indulgent bûche de Noël (Yule log cake), with 27% of Brits saying it’s the tradition they’d most like to adopt. Other most-wanted festive imports include:

Switzerland’s Christmas Eve fondue feasts – 22%

Finland’s Christmas Eve sauna visits – 18%

Portugal’s Bolo Rei (King’s Cake) – 17%

Spain’s Three Kings Parade on January 5th – 16%

Sweden’s Christmas Eve Donald Duck TV special – 16%

Latvia’s tradition of dancing around the Christmas tree – 15%

Greece’s bonfires to keep goblins away – 15%

There’s even a soft spot for Germany’s tradition of putting a glass pickle ornament in the Christmas tree for good luck – just over 1 in 10 (11%) of Brits would like to give this a go.

