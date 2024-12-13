The hidden heroes of Christmas: Emergency vets brace for 111% spike in caseloads

Vets Now

With the Christmas countdown upon us, the nation’s pets face hidden festive dangers, and emergency vets are stepping up to help.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the UK’s leading pet emergency service, Vets Now, is preparing for a 111% rise in emergency cases over Christmas and New Year. From pets devouring mince pies to injuries from tinsel or fairy lights, the festive season brings an influx of unexpected, and even fatal, emergencies.

With over 20 million pet cats and dogs in the UK, Vets Now’s 60+ emergency clinics and hospitals are bracing themselves for the surge by scheduling additional teams of vets and vet nurses and stockpiling clinical supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadie Spencer, a leading emergency vet at Vets Now in Liverpool, is urging pet owners across the country to be aware of the potential hazards. She said: “Christmas is a magical time, but it can also be fraught with challenges for pets and their owners. Our dedicated teams work tirelessly through the festive season to provide life-saving care when it’s needed most.

Vets Nows

“From festive foods to decorations and even gifts, homes can become an unexpected minefield for our furry friends. We’re urging pet owners to be vigilant and take precautions to prevent their celebrations from turning into emergencies.”

Last year, Sadie and Vets Now’s emergency teams across the country, treated hundreds of pets for festive-related emergencies over Christmas and New Year, seeing a staggering jump in cases during the last two weeks in December compared to the same period in November:

564% increase in mince pie cases

361% increase in chocolate related cases

733% increase in tinsel related cases

1500% increase in Christmas pudding related cases

354% increase in chocolate wrapper related cases

340% increase in Christmas tree related cases

123% increase in nut related cases

The stats highlight how easily pets can find themselves in trouble, often requiring urgent intervention.

Vets Now

Pet-Proof Your Christmas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help pet owners avoid emergencies, Vets Now has launched a Christmas Hub packed with tips, advice, and infographics to keep pets safe and happy. Common hazards to watch out for include:

Chocolate

Christmas trees

Artificial sweeteners

Fairy lights

Cooked bones

Batteries

Christmas pudding and mince pies

Wrapping paper

Visit the Christmas Hub at www.vets-now.com/christmas for expert advice on how to pet-proof your festive season.

Vets Now’s emergency clinics and hospitals are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the UK. Find your nearest clinic at www.vets-now.com.