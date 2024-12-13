The hidden heroes of Christmas: Emergency vets brace for 111% spike in caseloads
This year, the UK’s leading pet emergency service, Vets Now, is preparing for a 111% rise in emergency cases over Christmas and New Year. From pets devouring mince pies to injuries from tinsel or fairy lights, the festive season brings an influx of unexpected, and even fatal, emergencies.
With over 20 million pet cats and dogs in the UK, Vets Now’s 60+ emergency clinics and hospitals are bracing themselves for the surge by scheduling additional teams of vets and vet nurses and stockpiling clinical supplies.
Sadie Spencer, a leading emergency vet at Vets Now in Liverpool, is urging pet owners across the country to be aware of the potential hazards. She said: “Christmas is a magical time, but it can also be fraught with challenges for pets and their owners. Our dedicated teams work tirelessly through the festive season to provide life-saving care when it’s needed most.
“From festive foods to decorations and even gifts, homes can become an unexpected minefield for our furry friends. We’re urging pet owners to be vigilant and take precautions to prevent their celebrations from turning into emergencies.”
Last year, Sadie and Vets Now’s emergency teams across the country, treated hundreds of pets for festive-related emergencies over Christmas and New Year, seeing a staggering jump in cases during the last two weeks in December compared to the same period in November:
- 564% increase in mince pie cases
- 361% increase in chocolate related cases
- 733% increase in tinsel related cases
- 1500% increase in Christmas pudding related cases
- 354% increase in chocolate wrapper related cases
- 340% increase in Christmas tree related cases
- 123% increase in nut related cases
The stats highlight how easily pets can find themselves in trouble, often requiring urgent intervention.
Pet-Proof Your Christmas
To help pet owners avoid emergencies, Vets Now has launched a Christmas Hub packed with tips, advice, and infographics to keep pets safe and happy. Common hazards to watch out for include:
- Chocolate
- Christmas trees
- Artificial sweeteners
- Fairy lights
- Cooked bones
- Batteries
- Christmas pudding and mince pies
- Wrapping paper
Visit the Christmas Hub at www.vets-now.com/christmas for expert advice on how to pet-proof your festive season.
Vets Now’s emergency clinics and hospitals are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the UK. Find your nearest clinic at www.vets-now.com.