The most dangerous flowers for pets revealed ahead of Mother's Day

With Mother’s Day just around the corner and flowers making a very popular gift for many celebrations, it’s important to consider which are potentially dangerous for pets.

If you’re looking to gift flowers to a pet parent, you’ll want to ensure you avoid any flowers or plants that can be toxic if accidentally ingested. But which species of flora should be avoided?

Data from cat and dog insurance provider, Animal Friends Pet Insurance shows that the average cost of toxic ingestion vet fees in 2023 was £565 for medium sized dogs - showing that your well-intentioned gift could be very costly to your loved one’s wallet.

To help, Catrin George, Animal Wellbeing Specialist at Animal Friends Pet Insurancereveals which flowers to avoid this Mother’s Day.

Lilies

Lillies may make for a beautiful bouquet, but they can be incredibly dangerous for furry companions.

Catrin says: “Lillies are a very popular choice of flower, especially when it comes to Mother’s Day gifts. However, lilies are very toxic to dogs and cats and can cause nausea, vomiting and other serious long-term health issues. For that reason, it’s strongly advised to avoid gifting this flower to a pet owner this Mother’s Day.

“If you do receive a bouquet of flowers containing lilies, putting them up and out of reach might not be enough to keep your fur family safe. Cats can certainly get into those hard-to-reach places and although they may not actively eat the plant, if they brush up against it, getting pollen on their fur and then wash themselves, this can make them very ill. If you think that your pet may have accidentally ingested any part of a lily, please seek medical advice from your vet immediately.”

Tulips

A springtime favourite, tulips make for a pretty centrepiece, however for dog owners or cat owners this is not a suitable flower to have inside the home.

Catrin explains: “Tulips are particularly popular during the springtime when they are in season. However, tulips contain molecules known as glycosides which can lead to several health issues in dogs and cats. It is not widely known but they are part of the lily family.

“The bulb is where the highest levels of toxin exist but the stem, leaves and flowers also contain these glycosides. Even ingesting small amounts can cause vomiting, change in respiratory rate or even result in death. If you suspect that your pet has ingested any part of a tulip, please seek immediate advice from your vet.”

Peonies

There’s no denying peonies make for a beautiful gift, but when looking to buy for a pet owner, you should consider avoiding them.

Catrin advises: “As beautiful as they may be, the peony plant contains paenol, a type of compound which is toxic to dogs and cats. If accidentally ingested, dogs can become seriously ill. The paenol tends to be concentrated in the bark and when ingested can cause gastrointestinal distress. If you suspect that your fur family have accidentally ingested any part of this plant, please speak to your vet.”

Daffodils

Daffodils are all around during this time of year as nature springs back to life, but you’ll want to keep any dogs or cats well away from this type of flower. Be especially vigilant when out walking as daffodils can spring up all over your favourite walks.

Catrin warns: “With at least 25 different species of daffodils and thousands of hybrids, you’re bound to see plenty of these flowers around Mother’s Day and general springtime. Daffodils, however, contain alkaloids and glycosides (similarly to tulips) which are highly toxic to both dogs and cats.

“Please be aware that the whole plant is toxic, especially the bulb. If you have daffodils in your garden, please take care especially if your dog likes to dig, as ingestion can quickly cause severe stomach irritation with vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and excessive drooling. Again, if you think that your pet has ingested any part of a daffodil, please seek advice from your veterinarian.”

Hyacinths

Hyacinths are another type of flower that should be avoided for pet owners, Catrin warns.

Catrin explains: “Hyacinths often make an appearance in gardens and as potted plants for inside the home. However, it is a flower that should be kept well away from dogs and cats as they contain toxic calcium oxalate crystals. Ingestion of hyacinths (or hyacinth bulbs) can cause serious health issues, but even inhalation can cause symptoms too.

“Typical signs include excessive drooling, vomiting and diarrhoea. More severe cases when larger amounts have been ingested could see increased heart and respiratory rates or difficulty breathing. It is important to contact your vet if you suspect your pet has eaten any part of a hyacinth.

Catrin also advises: “Bear in mind that this is not a comprehensive list of flowers which are potentially dangerous for your pet. Before buying any flowers for a dog or cat owner, you should do your research. There are many other plants which are more suitable, such as orchids, sunflowers and violets. If you are unsure or suspect your pet has ingested one of these listed toxic flowers you should contact your vet immediately.”

