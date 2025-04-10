The most Googled celebrity divorces in the UK

Most Googled celebrities in UK

New research has revealed the most Googled divorces in the UK, with social media influencers Salama Mohamed and Khalid Al Ameri's divorce coming out on top.

The study by online legal services company Divorce-Online analysed Google search data for the keyword "divorce" and picked out the top names to determine which celebrity divorces UK residents are most interested in finding information about.

The UK’s most Googled divorces 2025

Rank Couple UK searches a month 1 Salama Mohamed and Khalid Al Ameri 16,000 2 Richard Hammond and Mindy Hammond 4,100 3 Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra 3,000 4 Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald 2,700 5 Alan Carr and Paul Drayton 2,500 6 Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont 1,800 7 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 1,700 8 Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk 1,500 9 Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes 1,100 10 Kanye West and Kim Kardashian 900

It found that the divorce of social media influencers Salama Mohamed and Khalid Al Ameri is the most searched divorce in the UK, with around 16,000 searches a month. The pair with over 5 million followers on Instagram combined, announced they had divorced in February of 2024.

TV presenter Richard Hammond and Mindy Hammond's divorce comes in as the second most searched divorce in the UK, receiving 4,100 monthly searches on average. The pair’s separation announcement came in January 2025, which shocked many after their 28 years together.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's divorce from Cristina Serra takes third place on the list with 3,000 monthly searches. They entered amicable divorce proceedings earlier this year, after 30 years together.

Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher's divorce from Sara Macdonald takes fourth on the list with 2,700 monthly searches. Their divorce receives thousands of searches a month despite being announced back in January 2023.

Comedian Alan Carr's divorce from Paul Drayton ranks fifth with 2,500 monthly searches. They announced their separation back in January 2022 after four years together.

Commenting on the findings, Mark Keenan, Managing Director of Divorce-Online, said,

“With social media changing how the public engages with the personal lives of celebrities, it may not come as a surprise to see social media influencers feature in this list, let alone come out on top, especially with your whole life being publicized to the world.

“Celebrity fans may feel personally connected to the relationships of their idols and may even feel personally affected when they break down. The wide variety of stars in this top ten across different industries shows that any divorce in the public eye will be something the public wants to engage with and go digging for more information on.”