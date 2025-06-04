The most inspirational actresses according to the UK

New data has revealed the most inspirational actresses in the UK, with Marilyn Monroe taking an easy first place.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kasinohai gathered a list of 100 of the most famous actresses to discover the most inspirational in the UK, analysing search volumes for “[name] quotes” and “[name] inspirational quotes,” as well as searches for their most famous quotes.

Marilyn Monroe has been crowned the most inspirational actress in the UK, with an average of 2,530.83 searches per month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, Marilyn Monroe is considered an emblem of the sexual revolution during the 1950s and 1960s. She transcended her childhood struggles to become a symbol of beauty, strength and resilience. Not only was she a keen actress, she was also a businesswoman who founded her own production company, and a women’s rights advocate.

A picture of Marilyn Monroe

Although often typecast as the “blonde bombshell”, Monroe fought for control over her career and image, demanding better roles for women and more artistic freedom.

Audrey Hepburn ranks second, with an average of 1,140.00 searches per month.

Renowned for her iconic roles in films like Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Roman Holiday, Audrey Hepburn was ranked by the American Film Institute as the third-greatest female screen legend. She became the first actress to win an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA Award for a single performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After her successful acting career, Hepburn dedicated much of her life to humanitarian work, particularly as a UNICEF ambassador, where she used her global platform to advocate for children suffering from hunger and poverty.

In third is Olivia Rodrigo, with an average of 360.00 searches per month.

Although now better known for her music, Olivia Rodrigo kickstarted her career on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. Despite being the youngest in the top 10, Rodrigo quickly established herself as an artist who could not only connect deeply with listeners but use her platform to spark change.

In February 2021, Rodrigo released her merchandise line, "Spicy Pisces T-shirts", with all proceeds benefiting the organisation She's the First which sponsors young girls' scholarship and education. She also donated part of her Sour Tour platinum ticket sales to Women for Women International, which supports female survivors of war by helping them rebuild their lives after war devastation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Watson is fourth, with an average of 221.67 searches per month.

Best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, Emma Watson rose to fame from an early age. In 2015, she was named by Time magazineas one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Watson has used her fame to advocate for gender equality, particularly with her work with the United Nations as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and her HeForShe campaign.

Bette Davis ranks fifth, with an average of 184.17 searches per month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in 1908, Davis defied traditional expectations of women in the media. At a time when Hollywood often expected women to play passive or decorative roles, Davis insisted on taking on complex and difficult characters. In 1977, she became the first woman to be honoured with the AFI Life Achievement Award.

In sixth is Miley Cyrus, with an average of 157.50 searches per month. Shooting to stardom as Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus has used her platform to champion self-expression and break free from the “Disney star” constraints. In 2014, Cyrus launched the Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports homeless and LGBTQ+ youth.

Sophia Loren is seventh, with an average of 156.67 searches per month. Sophia Loren is an Italian and French actress, born in 1934. Her performance as Cesira in the film Two Women won her the Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the first performer to ever win an Oscar for a non-English-language performance.

Elizabeth Taylor ranks eighth, with an average of 127.50 searches per month. Dame Elizabeth Taylor was a British American actress and was one of the most popular stars of classical Hollywood cinema in the 1950s. She became one of the first major celebrities to publicly support and raise funds for AIDS research, founding the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation in 1991.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninth is Angelina Jolie, with an average of 110.83 searches per month. Jolie has been a tireless advocate for refugees, serving as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and later as a Special Envoy. She has also been open about her own health struggles, including her preventative double mastectomy, using her story to raise awareness about breast cancer and empower women to take control of their health.

Completing the top 10 is Meryl Streep, with an average of 100.00 searches per month. Widely regarded as one of the greatest actresses of all time, Streep has received a record-breaking number of Academy Award nominations. She has also been a fierce advocate for women’s rights and the importance of representation in film.

Commenting on the findings, Antti Virtanen, Editor-in-Chief & iGaming expert at Kasinohai said: "Women in the entertainment industry continue to face challenges, with studies showing that only around 31% of speaking roles in Hollywood films go to women.

“Hollywood has never been a particularly easy place for women who seek equality, but the actresses in this top 10 show how talent and resilience can break barriers and stereotypes.

“The fact that people are searching for quotes from these women shows how their words and influence continue to inspire and proves that success is more than just about fame.”