The most unpredictable weather in America can be found in these cities

Oklahoma City suffers from the most unpredictable weather changes

A nationwide weather unpredictability index ranks 50 major US cities using key climate factors including rainfall, temperature, and wind speed fluctuations Oklahoma City tops the list as the most unpredictable city, with high daily swings in rainfall and wind speed California cities Long Beach, Los Angeles, and San Diego are among the most predictable places for weather

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study has revealed the cities with the most unpredictable weather in the US.

The research, carried out by the tide forecasting platform Tideschart, examined the weather patterns across the nation's 50 highest-populated cities through five different weather measurements. Using figures from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), the experts anaylzed how much the rain, temperature, and wind speed varied from day to day.

The 10 US cities with the most unpredictable weather

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rank City Score 1 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 81.06 2 Omaha, Nebraska 79.77 3 Minneapolis, Minnesota 68.96 4 Kansas City, Missouri 68.61 5 Louisville, Kentucky 68.17 6 Tulsa, Oklahoma 65.76 7 Indianapolis, Indiana 64.63 8 Chicago, Illinois 63.74 9 Arlington, Texas 63.43 10 Fort Worth, Texas 62.52

Oklahoma City has the most unpredictable weather in the US and scores 81.06 out of 100 in this study. The city recorded high variations in rainfall with an average of 0.51 inches a day (the fourth highest overall) and daily wind speed deviations of 4.06 mph (the second highest nationally).

Omaha, Nebraska ranks second most unpredictable with 79.77 points. In Omaha, temperature swings were more extreme than any other major city in the study. Average temperature variations in Omaha hit 20.82°F, while maximum temperature changes reached 21.50°F. Omaha was discovered to also be the city most likely to see unexpected changes, with an average wind speed deviation of 4.35 mph on an average day.

Minneapolis, Minnesota secured third place with 68.96 points on the unpredictability scale, where people face some of the most drastic temperature changes nationwide. Most notably, the city saw standard deviations of 22.40°F in average temperatures and 23.05°F in maximum temperatures.

Kansas City scored 68.61 points and Louisville reached 68.17, rounding out the five cities with the US’s most unpredictable weather patterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oklahoma saw a second city land in the top ten most unstable weather locations, as Tulsa secured sixth place with a score of 65.76. This was then followed by Indianapolis, Indiana in seventh place with a score of 64.63. Chicago, Illinois ranked closely behind in eighth with a score of 63.74.

Rounding out the top ten are two Texas cities, with Arlington receiving 63.43 points, and Fort Worth scoring 62.52.

The West Coast tells an entirely different weather story, with the study showing significantly more stable and predictable conditions across major cities. Long Beach, California recorded the lowest score at just 19.85 out of 100, making it the most predictable major US city for weather, where residents rarely need to worry about sudden storms or temperature plunges.

Los Angeles followed at 21.49 points, with San Diego scoring 21.75, Seattle reaching 24.72, and Portland recording 27.68. California claimed six cities among the ten most stable weather locations, highlighting the state's consistently reliable climate patterns that make weather forecasting much more accurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Blundell, founder of Tideschart, commented on the findings:“It may come as a surprise for anyone that hasn’t visited, but Tampa, Florida stood out for having the most unpredictable rainfall patterns nationwide. The Sunshine State recorded a daily difference of 0.83 inches in rainfall. And when looking at temperatures, Miami demonstrated the most consistent average temperatures among major cities, with a daily change of just 6.75°F throughout the year.”

“People living in the most unpredictable states likely face unique daily challenges. Oklahoma City and Omaha residents need to stay prepared for sudden weather shifts that can bring severe thunderstorms or temperature changes exceeding 20 degrees. If you ever visit, a great way to be prepared is to wear layers. This gives you an easy option to adjust to changing temperatures.”