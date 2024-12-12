The real reason The Speedshop star Titch Cormack named his garage S Bomb

Titch Cormack looking cool in a promo shoot.

Ex-military man Titch Cormack has finally lifted the lid on why his vintage workshop is called S Bomb.

The former special forces operative found fame on BBC show The Speedshop by restoring and customising motorbikes in his south coast garage. But fans have remained puzzled as to the real reason behind why his quaint garage in Poole, Dorset, carries the name it does.

The same question had been troubling co-hosts David Prutton and Iwan Thomas who put it to the Royal Marine veteran when he appeared on their motorcycling podcast Full Chat.

“I get asked this question all the time and it’s one where I tell various people different answers,” Cormack laughed.

Titch Cormack has become a TV star.

“But there is an actual meaning to the S Bomb. This will probably be a first for you and not many people know where this comes from. It’s actually a phrase that we used to use in the special forces, it’s called ‘dropping the S Bomb’. It’s not unloading in your pants, it’s to do with if you’re working in a covert environment and you get lifted, then you may have to show out your identity, who you are and what’s going on. We would refer to that as ‘dropping the S Bomb’.

“That is the truth and the meaning behind the S Bomb and that is the first time, publicly, I’ve actually mentioned that.”

Titch, whose actual name is Steven, discussed a wide-range of topics on the show including future plans for his workshop, a project that’s honouring a war hero and other names he could have chosen for his waterfront business.

“The choice was either that or ‘Mayhem’,” he added during the episode.

“It was our call signs when we were talking to the jets to bring in air strikes. Poole’s call sign, where I was based, was Mayhem call signs. My personal call sign was ‘Mayhem 55’, which sounds pretty good and very American, rather than our usual UK call signs.

“It was going to be called ‘Mayhem Motorcycles’ but that was already taken. S Bomb just always spurned that little bit of interest and curiosity and what the meaning was behind it.”