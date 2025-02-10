The UK’s best spots to stargaze in this Valentine’s Day revealed

By Steve Smith
Contributor
10th Feb 2025, 3:46pm
The UK's top stargazing spots
The UK's top stargazing spots
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the occasion than going on a stargazing adventure with your partner?

    For those keen to know where the best places to take part in this activity is, the team at Jessops have compiled a list of the UK’s dark sky reserves and then ranked the top 10 based on the number of stargazing events, viewing locations across the region and nearby accommodation.

    The full story can be found here:

    Stargazing spots
    Stargazing spots

    The top stargazing spots in the UK

    Northumberland Dark Sky Park - 562

    South Downs Dark Sky Reserve - 473

    Exmoor Dark Sky Reserve - 394

    North York Moors Dark Sky Reserve - 365

    Yorkshire Dales Dark Sky Reserve - 236

    Brecon Beacons Dark Sky Reserve - 217

    Cranborne Chase Dark Sky Reserve - 168

    Bodmin Moor Dark Sky Landscape - 119

    Elan Valley Dark Sky Park -1110

    Snowdonia Dark Sky Reserve - 11

    With 20 observation points, 19 annual events, and plenty of stargazing-friendly accommodations, Northumberland Dark Sky Park claims the top spot for stargazing in the UK.

    Coming in second place is South Downs Dark Sky Reserve, just 90 minutes away from the city of London. The park hosts 30 annual stargazing events and boasts 15 prime viewing locations across the region.

    In third place is Exmoor Dark Sky Reserve, The park offers 13 accommodation options, most of which have undergone dark skies training and have been accredited as Dark Sky Friendly businesses.

