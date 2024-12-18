The UK's most at-risk cities for Christmas burglaries

The top 10 cities most affected by burglaries across the UK

New research reveals that residents in Leeds are most at risk of a break-in this Christmas, with 1 in every 63 residents burgled every year.

The report, by home improvement specialists Eurocell, analysed police crime data across the most populated cities, examining police constabulary burglary rates from 2023 to 2024 to reveal which locations have been targeted the most.

According to the co-operative Bank, the average UK semi-detached household has an estimated £62,411 worth of home contents. Data shows that the average Brit will spend £596 on Christmas gifts this year, adding to the existing value within homes. With this added value at Christmas, it’s more important than ever to protect your home from theft and burglary.

Last year, nearly 1 in 100 homes in the UK experienced a burglary, highlighting the ever-present importance of preventative measures - not only to protect physical possessions but also to provide peace of mind, ensuring that you feel safe and secure in your home.

This festive season, Leeds is the most at-risk city for burglaries, with 1 in every 63 residents affected in the last year.

Coventry, Wolverhampton and Birmingham also all make the top 10 worst affected, with Birmingham experiencing more burglary activity compared to its population size. 1 in 109 people are likely to experience a break-in in Birmingham, with 1,610 burglaries total between December 2023 and January 2024.

Overall, January had the highest burglary rates across all cities in the past year. The combination of darker evenings, new Christmas presents, and residents being away for the New Year creates an opportunity for burglars.

Sharing advice to prevent burglary attacks, Beth Boulton, marketing director at Eurocell:

“As Christmas approaches, it’s an exciting time to feel cosy and festive. However, with burglary rates peaking post-Christmas in January, it’s important to stay vigilant. Before leaving home, take a moment to ensure all windows and doors are locked and secure.

“If you're considering an upgrade to your security, investing in composite doors and UPVC windows is a smart choice. These options offer more secure locks that are harder to pick than traditional cylinder styles.

“Nobody wants to come home to an intrusion, especially at such a joyful time of year, so if you plan to leave your house unattended for extended periods, ask a trusted friend or family member to check in on it. Also, consider setting a timer on lights and radios to mimic the presence of people at home.

Protecting your home during the winter months requires some diligence, but this effort will give you peace of mind and keep your loved ones safe, no matter where you are.”

