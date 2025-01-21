The UK’s most dangerous areas outside London to drive in might surprise you

User (UGC) Submitted

New research has revealed the UK’s most dangerous areas to drive in outside London, with Blackpool coming out on top.

The study by Tollwayr analysed historical data from the Department for Transport Statistics to see which UK areas had the highest average collisions per billion vehicle miles between 2018 and 2023.

The UK’s top ten most dangerous areas outside London to drive in

It found that the Blackpool area is statistically the UK’s most dangerous area to drive in outside London. Between 2018 and 2023, there were, on average, 976 collisions per billion vehicle miles in the area. 2021 was found to have the highest numbers, with 1,090 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

Hull comes in second, with an average of 943 collisions per billion vehicle miles. The area’s most dangerous year was 2018, with 1,051 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

Third place goes to the Isles of Scilly area, which has had an average of 936 collisions per billion vehicle miles across the years recorded in the study. The figures were highest in 2023, with 2,199 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

Fourth place goes to Luton, with an average of 856 collisions per billion vehicle miles. Collisions were highest in 2018, making it the most dangerous year, with 969 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

Brighton and Hove rounds out the top five with 851 collisions per billion vehicle miles. The most dangerous year was found to be 2021, with 891 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

When looking at all UK areas, the average was 335 collisions per billion vehicle miles over the period studied.

The study also found that Moray, in Scotland, is statistically the safest area, with just 82 collisions per billion vehicle miles in the period studied.

Commenting on the findings, M.E. Wijnmalen, CEO of Tollwayr, said, “These findings highlight the importance of prioritising road safety measures, especially in areas with higher collision rates. While it’s not guaranteed to have a collision driving through any of these areas, you must prioritise your own safety on the road as much as anyone else’s. This is especially important with winter coming up, which is expected to change certain driving experiences across the UK drastically.”