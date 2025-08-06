The ultimate 2025 bridesmaid trends & tips — TikTok has spoken

Your World

We did the scrolling so you don’t have to. After diving deep into TikTok hashtags, viral videos, and all things bridesmaid-related, one thing’s clear: late summer weddings are shaping exactly how bridesmaids are styling up in 2025.

Whether you’re a seasoned bridesmaid or new to the squad, Abbott Lyon have revealed how to nail the look and vibe for those gorgeous August and September weddings.

Trending Hairstyles We’ve Seen:

With #EasyBridesmaidsUpdo soaring 123% and over 13.9K tagged posts, it’s clear that effortless, weatherproof hairstyles are the must-have look this season. Wedding parties are embracing styles that feel modern, unfussy, and effortlessly elegant—minimalist, but never underdone.

These chic yet breathable looks keep you cool through the August heat while seamlessly transitioning into the crisp, refreshing evenings of September.

Half up, half down - This one's for the indecisive girlies — a dreamy combo of loose waves and a little structure up top. Perfect for outdoor and beachy venues. Drop earrings and dainty necklaces work wonderfully with this look.

- This one's for the indecisive girlies — a dreamy combo of loose waves and a little structure up top. Perfect for outdoor and beachy venues. Drop earrings and dainty necklaces work wonderfully with this look. Messy bun - We’re not talking “I forgot to brush my hair” messy. Think face framing wisps, volume and artful flyways that make it look effortless. Bonus points because it holds up like a dream in August heat!

- We’re not talking “I forgot to brush my hair” messy. Think face framing wisps, volume and artful flyways that make it look effortless. Bonus points because it holds up like a dream in August heat! Flower bun - A low bun (neat or messy) with delicate real or faux blooms tucked in. Soft, ethereal, and tailor-made for garden weddings or whimsical dress codes. For this look, flower studs work cohesively with the bloom theme and gives off that romantic feel.

A low bun (neat or messy) with delicate real or faux blooms tucked in. Soft, ethereal, and tailor-made for garden weddings or whimsical dress codes. For this look, flower studs work cohesively with the bloom theme and gives off that romantic feel. Boho inspired braids – Messy in a chic way. These braids are braided into buns, crowns, or wrapped low at the neck. Add ribbons or gold pins, and then you’re sorted for garden weddings and destination settings.

– Messy in a chic way. These braids are braided into buns, crowns, or wrapped low at the neck. Add ribbons or gold pins, and then you’re sorted for garden weddings and destination settings. Soft Hollywood waves – These soft, brushed-out curls exude timeless glamour with a touch of playful charm. Pair them with a sleek tennis bracelet for a look that’s effortlessly elegant and undeniably classic.

Bridesmaid Bouquets Are Getting a Glow-Up — Here’s What’s Trending for 2025

Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all florals. This wedding season, bridesmaid bouquets are all about self-expression and intentional minimalism. With searches for bridesmaid flowers skyrocketing by 1000%, it’s clear this trend is taking over our feeds.

Tiny Bouquets + No Bouquets - Mini bouquets, posies, or bridesmaids carrying single stems (like one large dahlia or calla lily) are a major minimalist statement — especially when paired with sleek dresses and statement earrings.

- Mini bouquets, posies, or bridesmaids carrying single stems (like one large dahlia or calla lily) are a major minimalist statement — especially when paired with sleek dresses and statement earrings. All-White, All Chic - Crisp white blooms (think ranunculus, tulips, or orchids) bring an elegant, timeless-meets-trendy vibe. Perfect for city weddings or minimalist settings.

- Crisp white blooms (think ranunculus, tulips, or orchids) bring an elegant, timeless-meets-trendy vibe. Perfect for city weddings or minimalist settings. Faux Flowers Are In - Faux-stem bouquets are not only practically stress-proof, but they also look flawless in photos, travel well and double as a long-lasting keepsake

- Faux-stem bouquets are not only practically stress-proof, but they also look flawless in photos, travel well and double as a long-lasting keepsake Matchy-Matchy... In the Best Way - We’re seeing bridesmaids carrying bouquets that perfectly match their dress shade: sage, dusty rose, lavender, terracotta… you name it, they’ll be a flower to match! It’s a monochrome moment that pops in photos and feels unique and individual. Bonus points if your jewellery matches too.

- We’re seeing bridesmaids carrying bouquets that perfectly match their dress shade: sage, dusty rose, lavender, terracotta… you name it, they’ll be a flower to match! It’s a monochrome moment that pops in photos and feels unique and individual. Bonus points if your jewellery matches too. A Sentimental Stem - There’s something super sweet about the “one flower from the bride’s bouquet” trend. Each bridesmaid carries a single stem from the bride’s bouquet. It’s minimalist, meaningful and sentimental.

- There’s something super sweet about the “one flower from the bride’s bouquet” trend. Each bridesmaid carries a single stem from the bride’s bouquet. It’s minimalist, meaningful and sentimental. Crochet –Florals that last forever? Yes, please. Crochet bouquets (especially in vintage-inspired palettes) are trending for DIY brides, eco-minded weddings, and bridesmaids who want a forever keepsake with a little cottage core flair.

–Florals that last forever? Yes, please. Crochet bouquets (especially in vintage-inspired palettes) are trending for DIY brides, eco-minded weddings, and bridesmaids who want a forever keepsake with a little cottage core flair. Coordinated Colours - Forget matching everything — this trend is about cohesion with personality. Mix flower types, keep colours consistent with the dress, or flip it: choose one flower, and mix up the shades.

Bridesmaid Essentials

Looking flawless is one thing — being prepared is everything. Here’s your checklist to help keep your glam intact and nerves in check:

Hair bobbles and pins

A copy of the wedding day timeline

Spare earring backs

Small snack for the bride when the nerves hit

Invisible spray deodorant

Toothbrushes

Floss

Mini fans

Tissues

Mini lint roller

Chalk for stains

Makeup pencil sharpener