The US states with the highest number of private jet flights and the least

Alaska is the state with the highest number of private jet departures a year, with 4,996 per 100,000 people. In second is Wyoming with 4,173 private jet departures, then South Dakota with 2,961 departures per 100,000 residents. Maryland has the least private jet flights, with only 353 taking off per 100,000 people.

New research has unveiled the states with the highest number of private jet departures, with Alaska topping the ranking.

Student travel company Rustic Pathways used data from Argus International to discover and analyze private jet flights in every state. They gathered each state’s total private jet departures and calculated these figures per 100,000 residents to create a fair and final ranking.

Siting at the top of the ranking, crowned America’s number one private jet capital, is Alaska. Alaskans are flying a staggering 4,996 private jets per 100,000 people every year. In total, that is 36,650 private jet departures in 2023, which is more than 100 every day.

In second place is Wyoming, where 4,173 private jets took off per 100,000 residents last year. Wyoming recorded 24,263 private jet departures in 2023, about 66 a day.

South Dakota is in third place for the most private jet flights, as 2,961 departures are recorded annually. Last year, 26,944 private jets flew from South Dakota, meaning the state flies over 73 private jets daily.

In 2023, Montana recorded 33,170 private jets taking off in the state, putting the daily number at over 90. This is equal to 2,954 private jet departures per 100,000 people, placing Montana in fourth place.

Fifth place belongs to North Dakota, flying 2,189 private jets per 100,000 residents last year alone – making the overall number 17,055 flights from the state, and 46 a day.

Nevada is next in the ranking, with 1,959 private jet departures per 100,000 residents, placing the state in sixth. Nevada flew 62,237 private jets last year, making the daily total over 170.

In seventh place is Colorado, as the state flies 1,887 private jets annually. In 2023, Colorado’s total private jet departures was 110,205, flying 301 every day.

Florida places eighth for America’s private jet capitals, recording a staggering grand total of 369,838 departures last year. This is equal to 1,663 private jet flights for every 100,000 people in the state, and a shocking 1,013 each day.

In New Mexico, 34,731 private jets take off each year, equating to 1,643 departures per 100,000 residentsin just one year. That is approximately 95 private jets taking off every day.

Finally, Idaho makes the list of private jet capitals, coming in tenth. Last year in Idaho, 1,622 private jets per 100,000 people took off. This is a grand total of 31,446, meaning 86 departures daily.

New York, Connecticut and Maryland are among the states with the least private jet departures. New York flies 472 private jets per 100,000 residents, Connecticut only 414 departures per 100,000 and Maryland just 353 departures per 100,000.

Interestingly, Washington D.C. reported a shocking 4,517 private jet flights per 100,000 people last year. This makes the departures just below the top private jet capital of America, Alaska, despite being just one city.

Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways, has commented on the findings: “America flies more private jets than any other country in the world, with a grand total of 3,123,007 departures in the U.S. in 2023. Today, more people are paying attention to global warming and climate change, and the impact it has on our planet and average people’s lives. This has resulted in people turning to more sustainable practices, like electric vehicles, eating less meat, recycling and clean energy like solar panels.

“Despite these efforts, high volumes of private jets flown by celebrities and wealthy fliers for short journeys around America likely reverse any of these efforts. Taylor Swift has been under fire recently for her excessive use of private jets used for particularly short journeys for her Eras tour, emitting copious amounts of CO2 into the atmosphere in the process. From these findings, it is clear America has a private jet addiction.”

This information was provided by https://rusticpathways.com