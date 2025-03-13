These are America's car crash capitals and the most dangerous for US drivers

The 20 U.S. counties with the highest vehicle crash fatality rates

Reeves County, Texas, has the highest number of fatalities in vehicle crashes, making it the most dangerous county for drivers in America.

A new study conducted by personal injury attorneys Foster Wallace has identified the most dangerous counties with the highest rates of fatalities due to vehicular crashes over the past five years.

The analysis, based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), examined counties with a population of 10,000 or more residents, adjusting vehicle fatality rates to account for population size.

Ranked first, Reeves County, Texas, has the highest fatal vehicle crash rate in the U.S., with 73.92 fatalities per 10,000 people. Despite having a relatively small population of 11,770, the county recorded 59.47 fatal crashes per 10,000 people, indicating a high likelihood of severe outcomes in accidents. The combination of rural roads, high-speed travel, and potentially limited access to emergency medical care may contribute to these alarming statistics.

Big Horn County, Montana, ranks second, with a fatality rate of 58.03 per 10,000 people. With a slightly larger population of 12,751, the county saw 47.06 fatal crashes per 10,000 people. Located in a rural region of Montana, factors like long response times for emergency services, hazardous weather conditions, and high-speed rural highways may increase crash severity.

Ward County, Texas, takes the third spot, with 48.33 fatalities per 10,000 people. The county’s 10,966 residents experienced 41.04 fatal crashes per 10,000 people, reflecting a significant risk of deadly accidents. Given its location in Texas, where oilfield traffic is heavy, the county may face high accident rates due to commercial vehicle activity and long stretches of open road encouraging high speeds.

La Paz County, Arizona, ranks fourth, reporting 41.29 fatalities per 10,000 people. The county has a population of 16,710 and experienced 35.91 fatal crashes per 10,000 people. Given Arizona’s desert terrain and long, isolated highways, driver fatigue and high-speed crashes could be contributing factors. Additionally, this county's roadways may see significant traffic from travelers and truckers, increasing the risk of collisions.

Leon County, Texas, is fifth on the list, with 38.09 fatalities per 10,000 people. With a population of 16,538, the county saw 33.26 fatal crashes per 10,000 people. As a rural Texas county, its highways and backroads may contribute to high accident fatality rates, possibly due to speeding, limited law enforcement presence, and fewer traffic control measures.

Carbon County, Wyoming, ranks sixth, with 36.28 fatalities per 10,000 people. Home to 14,334 residents, it saw 30.00 fatal crashes per 10,000 people. Wyoming’s unpredictable weather, icy roads, and long rural highways may play a role in these numbers. The region’s reliance on highway travel also means accidents are more likely to involve high speeds, increasing fatality risks.

Butler County, Alabama, comes in seventh, with 32.10 fatalities per 10,000 people. Despite a larger population of 18,382, it experienced 25.57 fatal crashes per 10,000 people. The county sits along major transportation routes, which could contribute to high crash rates, particularly from commercial trucking and long-distance travelers unfamiliar with the roads.

Lawrence County, Arkansas, ranks eighth, reporting 31.87 fatalities per 10,000 people. With a population of 16,318, the county experienced 26.35 fatal crashes per 10,000 people. As a rural area, limited street lighting, fewer traffic enforcement resources, and long response times for emergency services may contribute to these high fatality rates.

Colleton County, South Carolina, takes the ninth spot, recording 30.87 fatalities per 10,000 people. It has one of the largest populations in this ranking at 38,874 but still saw 27.27 fatal crashes per 10,000 people. Given South Carolina’s high traffic volumes and a mix of rural and urban roadways, factors like distracted driving, speeding, and inadequate road conditions, could be influencing these fatality numbers.

Andrews County, Texas, rounds out the top 10, with 30.54 fatalities per 10,000 people. With a population of 18,664, it recorded 22.50 fatal crashes per 10,000 people. Like other Texas counties on this list, oil industry traffic and long stretches of rural roads may contribute to dangerous driving conditions, leading to severe crashes.

An expert at Foster Wallace commented on the findings: “The regional differences in vehicle crash fatality rates highlight the urgent need for targeted safety measures at a county level. While some states have made progress in reducing crash fatalities, high-risk counties within those states demonstrate that localized factors—such as road conditions, population density, and traffic law enforcement—significantly impact overall safety.

"Effective strategies in safer states, including improved infrastructure, stricter distracted driving laws, and enhanced emergency response systems, could serve as models for high-risk areas.

“Furthermore, these figures emphasize the importance of continued public education on safe driving habits, particularly in counties with the highest crash rates. By focusing resources on the most dangerous counties, policymakers can make a real difference in reducing fatalities nationwide.”