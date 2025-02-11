These are the 13 unsexiest vehicles to turn up with on a first date ...

User (UGC) Submitted

First impressions DO matter, with new research revealing it’s possible to ruin a first date simply by showing up in the wrong vehicle.

Short-term car and van insurance experts, GoShorty polled the nation and found, 42 percent of Brits would never date someone who drove a vehicle they didn’t like.

And white van people look away, as the tradesperson’s classic mode of transport was voted the UNSEXIEST vehicle (47 percent), while a Smart car came second on the list of motoring turn-offs (32 percent).

Minivans (21 percent), Tesla Cybertrucks (17 percent), gigantic Hummers (16 percent) and Ford KAs (nine percent) also put us off, as do an open-topped Jeep (eight percent), Skoda Fabia (seven percent), and VW Beetle (six percent).

Other wheels that put an end to a romantic evening include a Chrysler PT Cruiser (five percent) and a Volkswagen Up (four percent).

57 percent said they would never want to date someone who drove a car which smelled weird, according to the poll.

The data also revealed a list of other car crimes which will ruin your dating life, including the scent of cigarette smoke inside (48 percent) and old coffee cups and water bottles piling up in the footwell (47 percent).

This was followed by having outdated or sexist bumper stickers (44 percent) and fluffy dice hanging from the mirror (20 percent).

Bad or excessively loud music (28 percent), a florescent green or yellow car (21 percent), rust on the vehicle’s exterior (16 percent) and fluorescent lights on the wheels (14 percent) also gave potential partners the ick.

Two thirds (64 percent) believe first impressions matter, especially when it comes to the car someone you fancy drives.

In fact, 27 percent have dumped someone because they were embarrassed by their car.

“We can’t necessarily help to insure your love life,” says Phil Evans, Managing Director from GoShorty, who commissioned the research. “But we can help you to secure short-term insurance to borrow your friend or family’s vehicle and impress your date. Our short-term insurance is available on an hourly or daily basis – meaning you can even plan an exciting day trip to really impress your future partner - regardless of your vehicle”

38 percent have felt judged by someone they date over the car they drive, resulting in two thirds (63 percent) feeling envious of others' wheels.

UNLUCKY: THE 13 UNSEXIEST VEHICLES TO TURN UP TO ON A FIRST DATE, ACCORDING TO BRITS

A dirty white van – 47%

A Smart car – 32%

A Minivan – 21%

A Tesla Cybertruck – 17%

A Hummer – 16%

A Ford KA – 9%

An open top Jeep – 8%

A Skoda Fabia – 7%

A VW Beetle – 6%

A Chrysler PT Cruiser – 5%

A Kia Soul – 5%

A Skoda Octavia – 5%

A Volkswagen Up – 4%