These are the 25 most dangerous US states for travel

Car crash

Which states have the highest rate of monthly crashes per 100,000 people.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A study, conducted by personal injury experts at John Foy & Associates, analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) over five years from 2018 to 2022.

Most Popular

The data focuses on the rate of monthly crashes per 100,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mississippi is officially the most dangerous state for travel.

Top 20 most dangerous states for travel

Mississippi has the highest rate of fatal traffic collisions. Over five years (2018 – 2022), Mississippi saw 3,202 crashes and 108.15 per 100,000 people.

South Carolina is the second most dangerous state for driving. From 2018 - 2022, South Carolina reported 4,991 fatal collisions and 96.57 per 100,000.

Wyoming ranks third on the list of most dangerous states for driving, with a total of 554 crashes and 95.68 per 100,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Mexico is America’s fourth worst for travel. From 2018 - 2022, New Mexico saw 1,933 crashes and 91.71 per 100,000 people.

Arkansas rounds out the top five most dangerous states for travel in America, with a total of 2,760 crashes and 91.29 per 100,000 people.

Alabama, Montana, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Oklahoma are ranked sixth through tenth.

Personal injury expert John Foy & Associates commented on the findings,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being in a car accident is a traumatic experience, and it’s important to be prepared and know what steps to take in the event of an accident.

“Documenting the scene, seeking medical attention, and understanding the claims process can significantly impact your ability to protect your legal rights and receive fair compensation.

“We hope that by following these guidelines, drivers will feel more confident and better equipped to handle such stressful situations.

“Ensuring you have the right tools and knowledge can make a considerable difference in the aftermath of an accident.”