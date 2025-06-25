These are the British names most likely to be changed by Deed Poll including James, Elizabeth, Michael and Muhammad

Men called James are most likely to ditch their name.

New analysis of more than 14,000 name changes through Deed Poll reveals the first names Brits have fallen out of love with – and the new ones they are embracing.

Men named James are most likely to seek a rebrand, with more Brits ditching this name than any other in the past five years.

Elizabeth is the UK’s second most commonly changed given name, with Michael, Susan, and Andrew following closely behind.

The analysis, which is the largest study of Deed Poll data of all time, was conducted by name label manufacturer mynametags.com. It shows that Britain’s most changed names are all traditional, with Rebecca, Thomas, Muhammad, and David also featuring in the top 10 most changed names.

By contrast, there is a rise in Brits opting for abbreviated versions of classic names. Alex takes the top spot as the most adopted name since 2020, while Charlie, Ellie, and Jay also feature in the top 10.

“We’ve been analysing baby name trends for over 20 years, tracking how they emerge and evolve,” says Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at mynametags.com. “Our analysis of Deed Poll data shows the other side of the coin, the names that people are actively changing.

“What's particularly striking is the shift towards abbreviated names, such as Alex, Charlie, and Ellie. This mirrors a broader societal trend we're seeing in baby naming. Whilst traditional names still have their place, parents are increasingly opting for shorter, more contemporary versions of classic names for their newborns, prioritising ease and perhaps a touch of individuality. It seems that whether Brits are welcoming a new life or embracing a new chapter, the appeal of a concise and current name is a powerful force across generations."

Britain’s most changed names:

James Elizabeth Michael Susan Andrew Rebecca Thomas Muhammad David Sarah

Britain’s most adopted names:

Alex Olivia Charlie Elizabeth Alexander Ellie Robin James Jay Rose

Discover the full list of names Brits are ch anging.