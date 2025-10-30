These are the most haunted pubs in the UK including York, London, Reading

The Punch Bowl

Discover nine spine-tingling pubs and restaurants to celebrate the spooky season

From centuries-old inns to historic taverns with chilling backstories, the UK is brimming with venues where spirits aren’t just found behind the bar.

Ahead of Halloween, Eat Drink Meet, a website that helps users discover nearby pubs, bars, and restaurants, is unveiling the terrifying tales lurking in drinking establishments across the UK.

From souls lost to the blaze of the Great Fire of London, to pesky poltergeists and even some famous ghosts, discover top haunted spots to explore this Halloween – if you dare.

Old White Swan

The Lord Aberconway, London (Nicholson’s Pubs)

Just moments from Liverpool Street Station in London, The Lord Aberconway pairs classic city charm with a hint of haunting mystery. Dating back to the 19th century and named after the last chairman of the old Metropolitan Railway, this historic pub bears a plaque outside linking it to the Great Fire of London. It’s said to be visited by the spirits of those lost in the blaze, and guests have reported eerie whispers and a lingering chill in the air.

The Old White Swan, York

Nestled in Goodramgate in the heart of York, The Old White Swan is one of the city’s oldest pubs, dating back to the 16th century. Among its many legends is the tale of a group of Catholic escapees who once sought refuge here before fleeing to France. Their presence is said to still linger in this Grade II listed pub, where centuries of history and intrigue meet. In 2018, punter Kerrie Smith-Jankowskyj made regional headlines when she snapped a selfie that supposedly features the ghost of a man. Other tales suggest the venue is haunted by a group of papists who can be seen gathering around the fire in the wee hours of the morning. A truly hair-raising sight.

Toby Carvery, Cleadon Village

Fancy a side of haunting with your Sunday roast? Formerly known as The Britannia, this venerable coaching inn stands on the corner of Sunderland’s city centre and dates back to the 17th century. It has a chilling reputation for hauntings. Legends speak of secret tunnels once used by Catholics during Oliver Cromwell’s era, phantom horses, and sightings of a one-legged sailor wandering the premises. For those looking to enjoy a hearty carvery amid the whisperings of ghosts, this Toby Carvery is the place to visit this Halloween.

The Last Drop, Edinburgh

Set in Edinburgh’s historic Grassmarket, The Last Drop takes its name from the area’s final public hanging, and its chilling past still lingers today. Said to be haunted by the entity of a young girl in medieval clothing, sightings have been reported both in the bar and the cellar. Built using 17th-century stone from the original tenements which are thought to have ‘brought phantoms with them’, this characterful pub offers classic charm, real ales, and perhaps a ghostly guest or two among its regulars.

The Punch Bowl, York

Located in Stonegate, The Punch Bowl has welcomed guests for over four centuries, and perhaps a few who never left. Said to be haunted by two ghosts, this traditional York pub carries a fascinating past shaped by fire, politics, and time. Once a gathering place for the 17th-century Whigs, even the pub's name raises a toast to their favourite tipple. Its spirits are said to include a former landlord who was killed in a fire after getting trapped in the cellar. Today, it remains a beloved spot for fine ales, hearty food, and lingering legends.

The Castle, Peak District

Nestled in the heart of Castleton, The Castle has stood for centuries and is rumoured to have at least four resident spirits. Among its legends is that of a heartbroken bride said to wander the grounds, while Room 4 is famed for mysterious noises and sudden chills. Once a stop for the Wellington Express coach in the 1800s, this scenic country inn perfectly blends rustic charm with supernatural suspense.

The Mansion House - Harvester, Reading

Set within Reading’s scenic Prospect Park, The Mansion House combines grand Georgian architecture with ghostly allure. Alleged to be visited by the spirit of Frances Kendrick and a young girl named Olivia, the building has long been the subject of local legend. With centuries of history, reports of unexplained lights and eerie footsteps, guests can indulge at the spooky salad bar as this elegant Harvester restaurant offers a dining experience steeped in mystery. And for families, your little monsters can join in the fun with Harvester’s Spooky Feasts for Kids, a frightfully tasty way to celebrate the season.

The Spaniards Inn, Hampstead

Perched on the edge of Hampstead Heath since the 16th century, The Spaniards Inn is one of London’s most storied and haunted pubs. Alleged to be home to the apparition of the notorious highwayman Dick Turpin, this Grade II–listed gem has inspired literary legends from Keats to Bram Stoker. With roaring fires, timeless charm, and one of the city’s largest beer gardens, it’s a historic hideaway where London’s past lingers. To get in the spirit before your visit, discover which ghosts still linger in this haunting pub tour.

Toby Carvery, Bolton

Bolton’s Watermillock House, a grand 1880s manor turned carvery, is renowned as one of the town’s most haunted locations. Its history spans a military hospital during WW1 and a children’s hostel for Spanish Civil War refugees, whose suffering has seeped into the ornate furniture of the pub. Visitors have reported sightings of a mysterious lady who creeps on the upper floor, leaving the eerie sounds of footsteps. A chilling reminder that some guests never check out. For a hearty roast served with a generous helping of goosebumps, this Toby Carvery is the perfect haunt.

Whether you’re hunting for hair-raising history or simply a great pint with a side of the supernatural, these haunted Eat Drink Meet recommendations offer the perfect setting for a Halloween night you’ll never forget.