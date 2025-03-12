These are the top 10 most and least dangerous US states

Top 10 safest states

Alaska is the most dangerous state in the United States based on an analysis of violent crime rates.

Alaska ranks as the most dangerous state, with an index score of 93.11.

New Hampshire was identified as the safest state, with the lowest violent crime index score in the country at 13.67.

The study examines ten types of violent crimes across all 50 states to determine the rankings.

Top 10 most dangerous states:

Alaska tops the list as the most dangerous state with an index score of 93.11. The state exhibits alarming rates in several violent crime categories. Alaska has the highest rate of rape at 23.24 per 100,000 people and a significantly high aggravated assault rate of 372.32 per 100,000. The robbery rate stands at 55.28 per 100,000, and the murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate is 7.22 per 100,000. Additionally, Alaska has elevated rates of motor vehicle theft (90.26 per 100,000) and arson (7.45 per 100,000).

Top 10 most dangerous states

Louisiana ranks second with an index score of 81.10. The state has the highest murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate in the country at 10.52 per 100,000. Aggravated assault is also very high at 192.53 per 100,000, and the robbery rate is 24.51 per 100,000. Other assaults occur at a rate of 538.26 per 100,000, indicating a significant level of violent incidents. Louisiana's high rates of burglary (100.40 per 100,000) and motor vehicle theft (37.92 per 100,000) further contribute to its bad ranking.

With an index score of 77.46, Pennsylvania is the third most dangerous state. The state's aggravated assault rate is notable at 146.44 per 100,000. Robbery occurs at a rate of 35.71 per 100,000, and burglary is at 53.26 per 100,000. The other assaults rate is high at 509.75 per 100,000. Pennsylvania's murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate stands at 8.21 per 100,000. These figures suggest that violent crime is still a significant concern across both urban and rural areas in Pennsylvania.

New York ranks fourth with an index score of 75.60. The state has the highest robbery rate in the nation at 87.91 per 100,000. Aggravated assault is prevalent at 240.19 per 100,000, and the other assaults rate is 493.41 per 100,000. The murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate is 4.17 per 100,000. Despite a lower murder rate compared to other top-ranking states, the high incidence of robbery and assault elevates New York's overall danger level. Urban areas, particularly New York City, contribute significantly to these statistics.

Nevada is in fifth place with an index score of 73.69. The state has a high aggravated assault rate of 154.56 per 100,000 and a robbery rate of 38.95 per 100,000. Other assaults occur at a rate of 631.13 per 100,000, one of the highest in the country. Motor vehicle theft is also significant at 28.57 per 100,000.

California ranks sixth with an index score of 73.32. The state has high rates of violent crimes, with notable levels of robbery at 52.74 per 100,000 and aggravated assault at 236.63 per 100,000. California also experiences a significant number of motor vehicle thefts, at 46.03 per 100,000, contributing to its overall high danger index. The state's burglary rate of 68.67 per 100,000 is another concern.

Arizona places seventh with an index score of 72.46. The state's aggravated assault rate is particularly concerning, at 174.46 per 100,000. Arizona also experiences a high rate of motor vehicle theft at 28.61 per 100,000, adding to the state's overall crime index. The burglary rate stands at 49.56 per 100,000, suggesting that property crimes remain a significant issue in the state. Although the state does not rank as highly for murder and non-negligent manslaughter, violent crime rates remain troubling.

South Carolina ranks eighth with an index score of 62.53. The state has a high aggravated assault rate of 104.77 per 100,000, reflecting a significant level of violence. South Carolina also experiences a troubling number of other assaults, reaching 313.67 per 100,000. The state's robbery rate is 13.42 per 100,000, and motor vehicle theft stands at 19.61 per 100,000, contributing further to its dangerous environment.

Tennessee is in ninth place with an index score of 60.25. The state has a high rate of aggravated assault at 152.96 per 100,000, signaling a concerning level of violent crime. Robbery also remains problematic, occurring at 13.59 per 100,000. Additionally, Tennessee faces high rates of property crimes, including motor vehicle theft at 43.89 per 100,000 and burglary at 49.99 per 100,000.

Arkansas rounds out the top ten with an index score of 59.96. The state’s highest crime rates are found in aggravated assault, with 162.58 occurrences per 100,000 people. Arkansas also struggles with high robbery rates of 10.83 per 100,000 and significant numbers of other assaults, reaching 393.46 per 100,000. Motor vehicle theft occurs at 16.60 per 100,000, and burglary stands at 53.87 per 100,000, contributing to the state's overall dangerous environment.

Top 10 safest states:

On the other end of the scale, New Hampshire is the safest state in the nation, with an index score of 13.67. It has one of the lowest murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates at 0.66 per 100,000 and one of the lowest aggravated assault rates at 21.89 per 100,000. The state's arson rate is 1.25 per 100,000, and robbery rates occur at 8.23 per 100,000.

Hawaii is the second safest state in the US, with an index score of 17.10. The state's murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate is among the lowest at 0.63 per 100,000. Aggravated assault stands at 29.27 per 100,000, and robbery at 10.86 per 100,000.

Massachusetts ranks as the third safest state in the US, with an index score of 23.77. The state has low rates of murder and non-negligent manslaughter (0.89 per 100,000), robbery (6.61 per 100,000), and arson(1.06 per 100,000). The aggravated assault rate is 95.01 per 100,000. Despite being densely populated, especially in urban centers like Boston, Massachusetts maintains very low violent crime rates.

Nebraska holds the fourth spot when looking at the safest states in the US, with an index score of 24.37. The state boasts one of the lowest murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates at 0.79 per 100,000. Arson is reported at 1.47 per 100,000, and the robbery rate is 3.99 per 100,000. Nebraska's consistently low violent crime rates across most categories contribute to its position as one of the safest states in America.

Illinois ranks as the fifth safest state in the US, with an index score of 28.56. The murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate is 2.32 per 100,000, and the arson rate is only 1.47 per 100,000. The burglary rate stands at 20.06 per 100,000. Aggravated assaults occur sat a rate of 45.45 per 100,000. Despite including Chicago, the state's overall violent crime rates are lower.

Ohio ranks as the sixth safest state in the US, with an index score of 32.20. The state has a relatively low murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate of 1.98 per 100,000 and a robbery rate of 10.06 per 100,000. Rape is reported at 3.02 per 100,000, while arson is minimal at 1.44 per 100,000. Ohio’s motor vehicle theft rate is 10.33 per 100,000, and burglary occurs at 23.84 per 100,000. Though aggravated assault is more frequent at 50.41 per 100,000, the state's overall crime rates remain relatively low.

Maine holds the seventh spot with an index score of 32.22. The state has one of the lowest murder rates in the country at 1.65 per 100,000 and a low robbery rate of 4.51 per 100,000. Rape is infrequent at 3.58 per 100,000, and arson occurs at 3.22 per 100,000. Motor vehicle theft is also very low, at 19.63 per 100,000. While aggravated assault is reported at 37.47 per 100,000, it remains well below the national average, making Maine one of the safest places in America.

Idaho ranks eighth with an index score of 33.17. The state has a very low murder rate of 0.97 per 100,000 and a robbery rate of just 5.11 per 100,000. Rape is reported at 7.46 per 100,000, and arson remains rare at 2.25 per 100,000. Burglary occurs at 39.13 per 100,000, while motor vehicle theft is minimal at 8.38 per 100,000. Weapons offenses are recorded at 21.15 per 100,000, but overall, Idaho maintains low violent crime rates.

West Virginia comes in as the ninth safest state, with an index score of 33.35. The state reports a low murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate of 1.86 per 100,000 and a robbery rate of 3.79 per 100,000. Rape is infrequent at 5.27 per 100,000, while arson is reported at 2.64 per 100,000. Burglary occurs at 25.01 per 100,000, and weapons offenses are recorded at 20.58 per 100,000.

Wyoming rounds out the top ten safest states, with an index score of 34.22. The state has one of the lowest murder rates at 1.36 per 100,000 and a robbery rate of just 4.66 per 100,000. Rape is reported at 6.41 per 100,000, while arson occurs at 1.16 per 100,000, making it one of the lowest in the nation. Motor vehicle theft is also low, at 20.00 per 100,000. While aggravated assault is recorded at 55.71 per 100,000, Wyoming remains a state with relatively low violent crime rates overall.

