These are the US cities with the most cheats: America's capitals where love thrives or dies

These cities have abnormally high rates of online searches suggesting they are either cheating, trying to cheat or suspect their partner of cheating.

If you are looking for love across the pond, a new report reveals where not to look and where you are most likely to find a keeper. On average, people who suspect their partners of cheating appear to be 6.4 times more invested in their relationship than cheaters, based on how much online research they do. “Ashley Madison” accounts for more than half of cheating-related searches in America.

Texas seems to know something about finding love in a committed relationship, as three of its cities ranked among America's most faithful. On the other hand, there is a higher chance of being cheated on in Atlanta, Georgia, than in any other US city, new research into a year’s online search history has found. This is according to a new study from CasinoAlpha.com, which analyzed online search histories via Google of residents across 177 US cities between September 1st, 2023 and August 31st, 2024. They split their findings into three categories: what cheaters might search for, what their suspecting partners may Google, and what either of them may inquire about online. The final ranking includes all three categories to reveal the US cities most plagued by cheating. The researchers used Ahrefs to create an appropriate seed list of keywords, then sourced the search volumes via Google Keyword Planner.

Top 10 Most Faithful Cities in America

Laredo, Texas, is America's most faithful city as far as romantic relationships go. At least this is where dubious online searches are at their lowest of all analysed 177 cities across America. There were only 348 such inquiries a month per 100,000 residents, which is almost nine times less than the city at the opposite end of the ranking – Atlanta, Georgia. Divorces also occur rarer here (7.85%) than across the country (10.75%), based on 2020 data from the official American Community Survey.

Residents of these cities in America have the least suspicious search histories, suggesting they are likely the most faithful Americans among 177 cities in the US.

Brownsville, also Texas, ranked second most loyal place in America. Every month, there are only 405 suspicious searches pointing towards an affair per 100,000 inhabitans. People in Brownsville love staying married, a fact confirmed by their low divorce rate of 7.45%.

Cape Coral, Florida, has the third most faithful partners in urban America, with just 430 searches a month per 100,000 residents that indicate cheating may be happening. However, divorce rates here are above the national average, estimated at 13.25%. Further analysis shows Cape Coral residents also like getting married more than the average American. 52.95% interviewed residents were married in 2020, compared to 48.15% across the country.

The cities with the next most faithful residents are Chula Vista, California; Hialeah, Florida; Oakland, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; Moreno Valley, California; and Montgomery, Alabama.

America's Top 10 Capitals of Cheating And What Their Search History Betrays

Atlanta, Georgia, is the US capital of cheating, based on their recent search history. Every month, there are 3,071 cheating-related searches per 100,000 residents. Interestingly, for every online search a potential cheater carries out, there are at least 12.4 others from suspecting partners. This is almost double the ratio nationwide, estimated at 6.4 times.

Cheaters’ top five most searched keywords are “cheaters website”, “affair sites”, “dating site for married people”, “how to cheat”, and “free cheating sites”. Atlantans suspecting their partners of cheating most of all looked for “mobile tracker free”, “cheating wife”, “phone tracker”, “caught cheating”, and “suspicious partner”.

As for neutral terms that either party could have searched for, “Ashley Madison” ranked first – which is true of every single US city included in the study. These comprise 64.3% of all cheating-related searches in Atlanta. The next most searched neutral terms suggesting cheating is involved are “infidelity”, “cheat”, “mSpy”, and “unfaithful”.

Salt Lake City, Utah, is the second most unfaithful city in the US. With 2,955 monthly searches about cheating for every 100,000 inhabitants. Cheaters seek out 74.5 infidelity inquiries per month, whereas those suspecting their partners of cheating do so 479.7 times a month, or 6.4 times more.

Though displaying a little more remorse than cheaters from Atlanta, those in Salt Lake City look for almost the same things. “Affair sites” is their most sought keyword in the year leading up to August 31st, 2024. Interestingly, their next most searched inquiry is “how to forgive yourself for cheating” though only 5.29 in 100,000 cheaters in Salt Lake City show such remorse per month. “Cheaters website”, “married dating sites” and “how to cheat” are the next most searched terms here.

Suspecting partners in Salt Lake City mainly Google “cheating wife”, “phone tracker”, “mobile tracker free”, “suspicious partner” and “why do men cheat”. In the neutral category, “Ashley Madison” accounted for a third of all cheating-related searches. “Infidelity”, “cheat”, “heated affairs” and “mSpy” are the next most popular neutral online inquiries in Salt Lake City.

Orlando, Florida, is America’s third most cheating-plagued city, 2,839 related searches every month per 100,000 residents. The cheater-“cheatee” search ratio here appears to be one to eight. In other words, cheaters from Orlando are more blasé about their actions than those in other US cities, and eight times more relaxed compared to suspecting partners.

Orlando cheaters display no remorse but appear less knowledgeable about how to go about their infidelity, compared to the two higher-ranking cities. Their top five searches are “cheaters website”, “affair sites”, “how to cheat”, “dating sites” and “affair dating”.

Meanwhile, residents of Orlando at the receiving end of infidelity tend to search mostly for “mobile tracker free”, “cheating wife”, “phone tracker”, “suspicious partner” and “why do men cheat”. Neutral searches are largely for “Ashley Madison”, which covers 61.9% of cheating-related inquiries, “infidelity”, “cheat”, “mSpy” and “unfaithful”.

The next most likely cities to cheat are Minneapolis, Minnesota; St. Louis, Missouri; Birmingham, Alabama; Cleveland, Ohio; Miami, Florida; Denver, Colorado; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

On average, people who suspected their partners of cheating made 6.4 more searches than cheaters. Overall, “Ashley Madison” is the most popular cheating-related search across all US cities, accounting for 56.5% of all cheating-related terms included in the study. Specifically, there are 400,833 searches for it every month. More subtle inquiries such as “infidelity”, “cheat” and “unfaithful” are the next most popular keywords. Three searches for geolocation tracking ranked among the top ten most common cheating-related inquiries (“mSpy”, “mobile tracker free” and “phone tracker”). Another dating app, “Heated Affairs” ranked seventh, with 11,747 searches per month, while “cheating wife” and simply “affair” ranked eighth and ninth, with 10,255 and 10,248 monthly searches, respectively.

“It is very telling when you realise cheaters are six times less bothered about their actions compared to their suspecting partners,” said a spokesperson for CasinoAlpha.com. “We instantly assumed that perhaps bigger cities might be more populated by single people and that temptation was higher when faced with more choice, so to speak, but there really is no pattern related to city size when it comes to being in committed relationships. Cheaters will cheat no matter how big or small the temptation pool is. And yet those in Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Orlando are unrivalled offenders. It might explain why they do not get married as much, nor get divorced as often as the average American.”

The average divorced population in the US in 2020 was 10.75%, while 48.15% of Americans were married.